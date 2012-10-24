On the 113th birth anniversary of revolutionary Bhagat Singh

fitpOsitive said: We don't celebrate him in Pakistan, just because he was a Hindu. And that's a shame. Click to expand...

Lahore: Pakistan court moved for renaming roundabout in Lahore after Bhagat Singh - Times of India Pakistan News: Bhagat Singh was hanged along with his two comrades Rajguru and Sukhdev by British rulers on March 23, 1931 in the erstwhile Lahore Jail, which stood

xeuss said: Bhagat Singh was defended by the lawyer Asaf Ali.



The prosecutor on behalf of the British was Rai Bahadur Surya Narayan.

There is a group in Pakistan which is asking since some time for renaming a chowk after Bhagat.Interesting.And I think the British-provided title of "Rai Bahadur" was retained as family heirloom in some families in India with pride even after Independence.