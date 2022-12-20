What's new

On Rahul Gandhi's ‘pitai’ remark for Indian Army, here's what Jaishankar said

On Rahul Gandhi's ‘pitai’ remark for Indian Army, here's what Jaishankar said​

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 06:12 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, (PTI)
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, (PTI)

  • We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans: Jaishankar




External Affairs Ministry S Jaishankar on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the word "pitai" should not be used for our jawans. Jaishankar was reacting to Gandhi's comments after the clash between Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December.

Jaishankar was reacting to the Opposition when they staged a walk out after a demand to hold a debate on Chinese incursion was rejected by by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. The Union minister said India's jawans should not be criticised directly or indirectly.

"Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated," Jaishankar said while speaking in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Dhankar on rejected all nine notices under rule 267 saying they were not in order.

"We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word 'pitai' should not be used for our jawans," Jaishankar hit out at Rahul Gandhi without naming him.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Friday while commenting on the recent faceoff between India and China had said that the Foreign Minister should "deepen" his understanding.

"We should understand what is happening. The External Affairs Minister keeps giving statements, but he should deepen his understanding," Gandhi had said at a press conference in Jaipur on Friday during his "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Flagging a "clear threat from China" amid the ongoing border row, Gandhi also had claimed that the neighbouring country is "preparing for war" and alleged that the Centre is "hiding and not accepting it".

In an apparent reference to the recent faceoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on 9 December, Gandhi said that China is making an "offensive preparation on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal" while the Indian government "is in slumber".

He then went on to say that Indian jawans in Arunachal Pradesh are being "thrashed up" by the Chinese Army troops.

"The ones who captured 2,000 sq km of India and killed 20 Indian soldiers, and are thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh," Gandhi had said.

Meanwhile today, the External Affairs minister further added, "If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to the border? If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressuring China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?"

(With inputs from ANI)

Asli pitai toh bannu mein ho rahi hai.... kyun? :lol:
 
I agree with Jaishankar here. Political point scoring is okay but using the disrespectful words for your own soldiers is not okay.
Let us understand one thing. The words used do not change the thrashing the Chinese got. Once again.

The BJP is clearly rattled by the traction Rahul's walk across the nation is getting.

Even you guys will notice that the word pappu has magically disappeared from the public space.

India is not an easy place to understand for outsiders. Though you guys come closest.
 
The BJP is clearly rattled by the traction Rahul's walk across the nation is getting.

Even you guys will notice that the word pappu has magically disappeared from the public space.
I doubt.

Pappu is still very much here, it was never mainstreamed.. even the most rabid anti Nehruvian dynasty lot in the MSM have a sense of.. well, not getting in the gutter.

Raul ko bolo Amethi ayega.. fir dekhenge
 

