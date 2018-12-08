On Persian pilgrimages, Pakistanis and Indians reconnect with Iran

Pakistani pilgrims take a selfie at the tomb of Bibi Shahrbanu.

The entrance to the Bibi Shahrbanu shrine.

Pilgrims rest and chat below Bibi Shahrbanu's shrine.

The courtyard of the Bibi Shahrbanu shrine.

Two pilgrims from Iraq look out from above the Bibi Shahrbanu shrine toward the city of Reyy, just south of Tehran, Iran.

Pilgrims rest and pray in the room around Bibi Shahrbanu's tomb, located to the left of the picture.

Persian cosmopolis

The courtyard of Shah Abdol Azim shrine in Reyy, an ancient town in southern Tehran that hosts the Iranian capital's largest shrine.

Worshippers pray inside the Fatima Masoumeh shrine in Qom. Her tomb can be seen in the background. Like all shrines in Iran, the space is divided exactly down the middle into men and women's sections.

Fatima Masoumeh shrine in Qom houses the tomb of the sister of the eighth Shia Imam Reza. The shrine is the largest and most important shrine to a female saint in Iran, receiving around 20 million pilgrims yearly.

Iraqi pilgrims take a selfie at the golden door to Fatima Masoumeh's shrine in Qom.

The golden dome of the Fatima Masoumeh shrine in Qom. Shrines of the 12 Shia imams and their descendants tend to be topped by a large golden dome, part of a shared transnational religious aesthetic.

Shoppers inside Qom's historic bazaar, where pilgrims search for souvenirs, devotional icons, and local sweets famous to the city.

Bibi Shahrbanu's shrine.