On Muslims who boycott France nowadays

What do you think of Muslims who boycott France nowadays?

"Freedom of expression must be exercised in a spirit of responsibility." Click to expand...

Former https://sylvainsaurel.substack.com/ I am divided. On the one hand, I am very attached to freedom of expression, which is something fundamental for us in France.On the other hand, I have the feeling that these cartoons are only intended to provoke, not to express anything.As a result, I don't know what to think. I like what Jacques Chirac, former France president, said in 2006 when Charlie Hebdo first published the cartoons:That's the feeling I share. One can express oneself freely, but one must be responsible, which is not the case with Charlie Hebdo.I understand that Muslims around the world are offended. The call for a boycott seems legitimate to me. After all, it is their freedom of expression that is being expressed in this way.What is intolerable, on the other hand, are acts of terrorism.Source: QUORA