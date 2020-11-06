On Muslims who boycott France nowadays

What do you think of Muslims who boycott France nowadays?
Sylvain Saurel
·
October 31
I am divided. On the one hand, I am very attached to freedom of expression, which is something fundamental for us in France.
On the other hand, I have the feeling that these cartoons are only intended to provoke, not to express anything.
As a result, I don't know what to think. I like what Jacques Chirac, former France president, said in 2006 when Charlie Hebdo first published the cartoons:
That's the feeling I share. One can express oneself freely, but one must be responsible, which is not the case with Charlie Hebdo."Freedom of expression must be exercised in a spirit of responsibility."
I understand that Muslims around the world are offended. The call for a boycott seems legitimate to me. After all, it is their freedom of expression that is being expressed in this way.
What is intolerable, on the other hand, are acts of terrorism.
