What's new

On Muslims who boycott France nowadays

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
9,995
0
11,282
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan


What do you think of Muslims who boycott France nowadays?



Sylvain Saurel
·
October 31
Former https://sylvainsaurel.substack.com/
I am divided. On the one hand, I am very attached to freedom of expression, which is something fundamental for us in France.



On the other hand, I have the feeling that these cartoons are only intended to provoke, not to express anything.
As a result, I don't know what to think. I like what Jacques Chirac, former France president, said in 2006 when Charlie Hebdo first published the cartoons:
"Freedom of expression must be exercised in a spirit of responsibility."
Click to expand...
That's the feeling I share. One can express oneself freely, but one must be responsible, which is not the case with Charlie Hebdo.
I understand that Muslims around the world are offended. The call for a boycott seems legitimate to me. After all, it is their freedom of expression that is being expressed in this way.

What is intolerable, on the other hand, are acts of terrorism.


Source: QUORA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top