What's new

On Its 100th anniversary, China's Communists Bet on Young People

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,860
1
74,823
Country
China
Location
China
On Its 100th anniversary, China's Communists Bet on Young People

Bloomberg Markets and Finance

China’s Communist Party is betting on its youth as it marks its 100th anniversary on July 1. Colum Murphy spoke with some of them at a new museum in Shanghai for the CCP.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom