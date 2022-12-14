What's new

On how to DELETE Israel

On How to DELETE Israel

Israel has territorial ambitions over Arab lands. Its Achilles heel is the Zionist plans of expansion. If it enters Syria, Lebanon or Jordan, it can be drawn into a long term guerrilla fight especially in the Syrian deserts or the Lebanese mountains or the Sinai. All the Arab countries and Iran as well as Russia will finance such guerrilla movements comprising Hezbollah, Sunni and Wahabi groups. If such a war continues for 10 years, Israel will lose its strength, will to fight, finances, American support and media favor. At that time the neighboring Arab states can easily attack and destroy Israel.

The same thing happened to USSR in Afghanistan and now to USA. Why do you think Russia annexed Crimea and now attacked Ukraine? the answer is simple. USA is now not in a position to do anything about it. USA is weakened thanks to Afghanistan.

The continuous insurgency will cause the recent European citizens of Israel to lose hope and go back to Europe.

The strategy has to be coupled with public pressure on multinationals and banks not to support Israel. In addition to that, a media campaign should be launched in US and UK to turn the public opinion against Israel and make it loose its financial and military support.
 
Why would you want to do that?

Over time, the Arabs will get stronger and it is only natural Israel would treat its neighbors on equal terms.

Couple with a fact that we are moving towards a bipolar world where the US won’t be able to support one side with total impunity.

It would be in Israel’s interest to make peace, stop with its land grabbing and allow a viable Palestine state to exist. Otherwise things might not be so rosy in the next few decades.
 
It is Allah's decision about the Jews. They are Maghzoob e Alaihim. The land is Muslim land.
 
It hurts me to know we have all this budget and massive military with frontline fighters like JF 17 and we cant do anything. At least we should establish a no fly zone over Palestine with the help of Iran's F14's.
 
You cannot delete Israel...PEROID..... Because its a proxy - The power base is elsewhere, No point in pointing your guns at the kosher state.
 

