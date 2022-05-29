On how to DELETE Israel?

Devise a technology that can replace oil as energy source. Israel will be undone by herself. Israel was constituted to check Arabs, as Arabs were likely to get power after oil exploration. Even turks were kicked out of hijaz due to this fact. So potentially to remove Israel, you have to remove Europe and America altogether.



Invention of engine technology, hydrocarbon exploration in Middle East, followed by ww1, Jewish exodus in early 1920s, Hitler pushing for faster exodus, embargoes by Shah Faisal, his killing and then import of "Islamic revolution" from Paris.

I mean just observe history. And you will know what to do to undo Israel.

And why will you do that?