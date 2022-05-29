What's new

On how to DELETE Israel?

R2D2
 
Faqirze said:
Israel and the US controls the rest of the Middle East by proxy, they don't need to expand by military might.
Click to expand...
They are greedy and over confident. More power, more money and more land. Their plan is written on their parliament building.
 
Catalystic

All if that shall be irrelevant one say…..jab sabz jhandon ka lashker nikle ga aur baitul maqdas farah kerayga inshAllah…..
Ye israeli chuay jo merzi kerlain, akhir mei sab Falasteen howay
 
Faqirze

R2D2 said:
They are greedy and over confident. More power, more money and more land. Their plan is written on their parliament building.
Click to expand...
And their plan was achieved ages ago, the rest of the Middle East ranging from Morocco to Egypt to Iraq is in their hands. And don't forget the Gulf states, which have been proxies and colonial creations of the Brits and Americans since day one.
 
fitpOsitive

Devise a technology that can replace oil as energy source. Israel will be undone by herself. Israel was constituted to check Arabs, as Arabs were likely to get power after oil exploration. Even turks were kicked out of hijaz due to this fact. So potentially to remove Israel, you have to remove Europe and America altogether.

Invention of engine technology, hydrocarbon exploration in Middle East, followed by ww1, Jewish exodus in early 1920s, Hitler pushing for faster exodus, embargoes by Shah Faisal, his killing and then import of "Islamic revolution" from Paris.
I mean just observe history. And you will know what to do to undo Israel.
And why will you do that?
 
fitpOsitive said:
Devise a technology that can replace oil as energy source. Israel will be undone by herself. Israel was constituted to check Arabs, as Arabs were likely to get power after oil exploration. Even turks were kicked out of hijaz due to this fact. So potentially to remove Israel, you have to remove Europe and America altogether.

Invention of engine technology, hydrocarbon exploration in Middle East, followed by ww1, Jewish exodus in early 1920s, Hitler pushing for faster exodus, embargoes by Shah Faisal, his killing and then import of "Islamic revolution" from Paris.
I mean just observe history. And you will know what to do to undo Israel.
And why will you do that?
Click to expand...
Jerusalem means nothing ... and everything. Salahuddin Ayyubi

 
R2D2 said:
Jerusalem means nothing ... and everything. Salahuddin Ayyubi

Click to expand...
Jerusalem means nothing. Allah took her previlage himself. And if Allah love AlAqsa so much then the Jews who were digging right beneath AlAqsa for Taboot e Sakeena wouldnt have come out.
I don't see any point in fighting for something that owner doesn't own anymore.
I know I am blunt, and that's what it is.
 
fitpOsitive said:
Jerusalem means nothing. Allah took her previlage himself. And if Allah love AlAqsa so much then the Jews who were digging right beneath AlAqsa for Taboot e Sakeena wouldnt have come out.
I don't see any point in fighting for something that owner doesn't own anymore.
I know I am blunt, and that's what it is.
Click to expand...
You just seem to be a remnant of Mushy Baby's followers.
 

