On how to DELETE Israel?

They are greedy and over confident. More power, more money and more land. Their plan is written on their parliament building.Israel and the US controls the rest of the Middle East by proxy, they don't need to expand by military might.
And their plan was achieved ages ago, the rest of the Middle East ranging from Morocco to Egypt to Iraq is in their hands. And don't forget the Gulf states, which have been proxies and colonial creations of the Brits and Americans since day one.
Jerusalem means nothing ... and everything. Salahuddin AyyubiDevise a technology that can replace oil as energy source. Israel will be undone by herself. Israel was constituted to check Arabs, as Arabs were likely to get power after oil exploration. Even turks were kicked out of hijaz due to this fact. So potentially to remove Israel, you have to remove Europe and America altogether.
Invention of engine technology, hydrocarbon exploration in Middle East, followed by ww1, Jewish exodus in early 1920s, Hitler pushing for faster exodus, embargoes by Shah Faisal, his killing and then import of "Islamic revolution" from Paris.
I mean just observe history. And you will know what to do to undo Israel.
And why will you do that?
And if Allah love AlAqsa so much then the Jews who were digging right beneath AlAqsa for Taboot e Sakeena wouldnt have come out.
You just seem to be a remnant of Mushy Baby's followers.
I don't see any point in fighting for something that owner doesn't own anymore.
I know I am blunt, and that's what it is.