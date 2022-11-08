What's new

On Going Security Operation in Papua Island

1667898084641.png

1667898121192.png

1667898143229.png
 
The organic unit task force of Yonif Raider 303/SSM Kostrad held a Joint Patrol (TNI - Polri) in the Papua border area, located in the Ilaga District, Puncak Regency, Papua, Sunday (23/10/2022).

This was conveyed by the Dansatgas Organic Unit Raider Battalion 303/SSM Kostrad Lieutenant Colonel Inf Slamet Faojan M. Han in his statement at the Tactical Command (Kotis), Ilaga, Puncak Papua Regency.

Dansatgas said that the implementation of joint patrol activities consisting of TNI - Polri Soldiers aims to assist government programs in order to create a safe Ilaga area.

"This is one of our main tasks as border guards, which is to ensure that the area we live in remains conducive and safe," said the Dansatgas.

"On this occasion, I invite you to jointly create a conducive situation, so that development can run well, for the welfare of the people in the Papua region," concluded the Dansatgas.

1667898420959.png

1667898587107.png

1667898606673.png

1667898624792.png
 
1667899031550.png

1667899049747.png

1667899067681.png


---------------------------------------------------

The Indonesian Air Force's Caracal Heli EC-725/HT-7204 Continues to Assist the Process of Shifting Troops (Serpas) of the YR 321/GT Organic Task Force to the Yigi Strong Point Post, Kab. Nduga from Mozes Kilangin Airport Timika.

This service was held at Mozes Kilangin Airport, Timika, Kwamki Village, New Mimika District, Mimika Regency. Tuesday (2/8/2022).

In this serpas assisted by Pam Opsbang personnel from Yohanis Kapiyau Air Base using the Air Force Caracal Heli EC-725/HT-7204, Pilot Major Pnb Nodhi Bayu L. With the Timika-Yigi-Timika route carrying 10 (ten) YR 321 Task Force personnel /GT to Yigi Strong Point Post.

Before entering the plane, YR 321/GT Task Force personnel carried out weighing and equipment weighing followed by emptying of weapons.

The New Task Force led by First Lieutenant Inf Surya (Dantim 1) took off towards the Yigi Strong Point Post, planned to arrive at 12.26 WIT.

During the activity of the YR 321/GT Organic Unit Task Force Serpas at Mozes Kilangin Airport Timika-Yigi-Timika it went safely and smoothly.

The Task Force personnel from Battalion 321/GT (New Task Force) replaced the Task Force personnel from Battalion 114/SM (Old Task Force) in order to carry out the Papua Task Force in the Yigi Strong Point Post area, Nduga Regency.

1667899225857.png

1667899270424.png

1667899243528.png
 

