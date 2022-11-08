On Going Security Operation in Papua Island

---------------------------------------------------The Indonesian Air Force's Caracal Heli EC-725/HT-7204 Continues to Assist the Process of Shifting Troops (Serpas) of the YR 321/GT Organic Task Force to the Yigi Strong Point Post, Kab. Nduga from Mozes Kilangin Airport Timika.This service was held at Mozes Kilangin Airport, Timika, Kwamki Village, New Mimika District, Mimika Regency. Tuesday (2/8/2022).In this serpas assisted by Pam Opsbang personnel from Yohanis Kapiyau Air Base using the Air Force Caracal Heli EC-725/HT-7204, Pilot Major Pnb Nodhi Bayu L. With the Timika-Yigi-Timika route carrying 10 (ten) YR 321 Task Force personnel /GT to Yigi Strong Point Post.Before entering the plane, YR 321/GT Task Force personnel carried out weighing and equipment weighing followed by emptying of weapons.The New Task Force led by First Lieutenant Inf Surya (Dantim 1) took off towards the Yigi Strong Point Post, planned to arrive at 12.26 WIT.During the activity of the YR 321/GT Organic Unit Task Force Serpas at Mozes Kilangin Airport Timika-Yigi-Timika it went safely and smoothly.The Task Force personnel from Battalion 321/GT (New Task Force) replaced the Task Force personnel from Battalion 114/SM (Old Task Force) in order to carry out the Papua Task Force in the Yigi Strong Point Post area, Nduga Regency.More about this source textSource text required for additional translation information