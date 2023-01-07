On going protests in Gilgit-Baltistan in January 2023

Crimson Blue
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 7, 2019
- 1,773
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
So international media is reporting on going protests in Gilgit-Baltistan for past 6 - 9 days. I did not see any coverage of these protests in main stream media or even by anti-PDM journalists, this is some serious media control right there.
Following is an impressive footage of the demonstration. Turn on the volume for the full impact.
Following is an impressive footage of the demonstration. Turn on the volume for the full impact.