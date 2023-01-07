What's new

On going protests in Gilgit-Baltistan in January 2023

So international media is reporting on going protests in Gilgit-Baltistan for past 6 - 9 days. I did not see any coverage of these protests in main stream media or even by anti-PDM journalists, this is some serious media control right there.

Following is an impressive footage of the demonstration. Turn on the volume for the full impact.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1611491424435900418
 

