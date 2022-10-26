What's new

On going clashes between Sikhs and Hindus in Malton, Canada

There is still heavy police presence and lots of roadblocks to contain the situation.
It all started when RSS sponsored Hindu students started celebrating Diwali/win against Pakistan and chanted anti Sikh slogans. BAD IDEA! Sikhs showed up and police had to rescue those celebrating with Indian flags.


 

