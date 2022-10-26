On going clashes between Sikhs and Hindus in Malton, Canada

Flight of falcon
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 22, 2019
- 3,250
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
There is still heavy police presence and lots of roadblocks to contain the situation.
It all started when RSS sponsored Hindu students started celebrating Diwali/win against Pakistan and chanted anti Sikh slogans. BAD IDEA! Sikhs showed up and police had to rescue those celebrating with Indian flags.
It all started when RSS sponsored Hindu students started celebrating Diwali/win against Pakistan and chanted anti Sikh slogans. BAD IDEA! Sikhs showed up and police had to rescue those celebrating with Indian flags.