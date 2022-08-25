On directives of King Salman, Saudi Arabia to invest $1B in Pakistan. -Saudi Press Agency

hydrabadi_arab
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2015
- 1,181
- 6
- Country
-
- Location
-
Riyadh, August 25, 2022, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a directive to invest $1 billion in Pakistan, in confirmation of the Kingdom's support of the Pakistani economy and the Pakistani people.
This came during a phone call Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today from his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where he informed him of the King’s directive, in addition to discussing the strong Saudi-Pakistani relations and ways to boost them, as well as the regional and international issues of common interest.
This came during a phone call Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today from his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where he informed him of the King’s directive, in addition to discussing the strong Saudi-Pakistani relations and ways to boost them, as well as the regional and international issues of common interest.