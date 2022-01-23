on behalf of the Russian people, a plea to Putin to stop his invasion plans for western Ukraine

honored President Putin,
i know your pride has been hurt by recent threats and economic acions by the Americans and other western countries after you announced your invasion plans against Western-Ukraine.
but there need not be a referendum in western-Ukraine.
the people there have already chosen to become a part of NATO and the EU, i think.
and while i'm not 100% sure about that ofcourse, i did not run any such referendum myself either of course, coz i don't have the means to do so as a mere lower middle class internet startup boss based in Amsterdam Netherlands (https://gitub.com/nicerapp).....
it is really not helpful to threaten with invasion knowing *now* that you're western adversaries have the ability to cripple your *entire* economy within a month, or less even.
so please, please, no need for apologies from you, just a sincere promise to keep only annexxed Crimea a protected Russian Federation asset because of the valuable and internationally honored Russian naval base https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sevastopol in that region, and te dire and sicere and honest need for stable land supply routes to that base.
also : i much enjoyed the more friendly videos of Russian Systema, the now internatonally growing civilian regionally-adapted martial arts school.
maybe in a few years i will have the economic means and time free to spend some time in the ***protected**** Amsterdam-North school branch of that beautiful fighting art. I'm sure they've made their teachings there compatible with my Netherlands new(-ish) nearly-no-violence in-the-streets at-all laws.
Goodbye, and good luck,
to all Russians, male / female, young to old.
