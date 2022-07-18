OMK becomes one of the main investors in the natural gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco

​

Ambassador Shehu: OMK is one of the main investors in the natural gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco​

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu said that the Russian United Metallurgical Company (OMK) has become one of the main investors in the construction of the NMGP gas pipeline that will connect Nigeria and Morocco.The Nigerian government hopes to launch the project before the end of President Mohammed Buhari’s term in May 2023. Morocco and Nigeria signed an agreement in December 2016 to build a gas pipeline with an estimated length of 5,660 kilometers.The Ambassador said, “Yes, this is OMK, they are already involved in this process. They are among the main investors of this project.”He explained that the start has already been made, but the construction of the gas pipeline will take more than a year, as it is a big project.Source: Ria