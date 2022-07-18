What's new

OMK becomes one of the main investors in the natural gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
28,348
20
30,664
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

1658178622360.png

Ambassador Shehu: OMK is one of the main investors in the natural gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco​



MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu said that the Russian United Metallurgical Company (OMK) has become one of the main investors in the construction of the NMGP gas pipeline that will connect Nigeria and Morocco.

The Nigerian government hopes to launch the project before the end of President Mohammed Buhari’s term in May 2023. Morocco and Nigeria signed an agreement in December 2016 to build a gas pipeline with an estimated length of 5,660 kilometers.

The Ambassador said, “Yes, this is OMK, they are already involved in this process. They are among the main investors of this project.”

He explained that the start has already been made, but the construction of the gas pipeline will take more than a year, as it is a big project.


Source: Ria


https://newsunrolled.com/economy/61859.html


1658178708453.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The SC
Morocco and Nigeria are progressing in the completion of the gas export pipeline to European countries
Replies
5
Views
698
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Ziri
Nigeria-Europe gas pipeline via Algeria: A mega-project in search of profitability
Replies
1
Views
285
Ziri
Ziri
The SC
GlobalData's latest report, “Morocco Exploration & Production,” reveals that Morocco has almost 700 billion cubic feet of gas reserves
Replies
0
Views
373
The SC
The SC
Ziri
How Israel deprived Morocco of one of the most strategic projects in its history
Replies
0
Views
501
Ziri
Ziri
The SC
Inauguration of a new line for the semiconductor industry in Morocco
Replies
0
Views
309
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom