Omicron yet to peak in many countries, caution needed:​

Many countries have not reached their peak in cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus and measures to curb its spread should be eased slowly, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) technical lead on Covud-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, has said...

According to Reuters, the WHO's emergencies chief Mike Ryan urged countries to chart their own path out of the pandemic and not blindly follow others in relaxing measures.

If you open doors quickly, you better be able to close them pretty quickly as well, he said.
 
