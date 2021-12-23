Omicron wave will crash on US with 60% of people infected by March and 140 MILLION new infections

'Omicron' could cause 140 MILLION new infections from January to March Researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington expect the virus to hit the US hard come January, peaking at 2.8 million new cases a day

This is the Big one that many scientists have been expecting. Even if the vaccines are not as effective, I hope everyone that has the opportunity, gets vaccinated and boosted, so we can get through this wave, which many hope will be the last big one.