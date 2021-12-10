Omicron variant in Pakistan

75 cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Pakistan
NCOC says patients are isolated and contract tracing has been initiated to control the Covid strain's further spread
News Desk
December 28, 2021
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) confirmed a total of 75 cases of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 across the country on Tuesday, a week after the first case was reported in Karachi.
"Since WHO designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern on November 26, 2021, the Ministry of NHSRC [National Health Systems Resource Centre],
NCOC, NIH [National Institute of Health] and the provincial health departments have remained vigilant to detect the variant in Pakistan," read an official statement issued this evening.
"The first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was reported on December 13 in Karachi," it said "As of December 27, 2021, a total of 75 Omicron cases have been confirmed – 33 in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad and 13 in Lahore."
The authority further said that 12 of these cases were associated with international travel. The relevant authorities have isolated the patients and initiated contract tracing in order to control the spread of the variant.
According to the NCOC, "vaccination and SOPs continue to be our best defence against Covid-19 despite the mutations being reported. All government-approved Covid-19 vaccines available in Pakistan remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation".
It urged citizens to "get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as the booster dose as per the eligibility criteria and process".
More details are available at the NCOC website (ncoc.gov.pk) and Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline (1166).
Last week, Islamabad detected its first case of Omicron in a 47-year-old male, according to the NIH. The patient reportedly only had minor symptoms, with contact tracing done to detect more cases.
On December 13, Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH) confirmed presence of the Omicron variant in an unvaccinated Covid-19 patient. In a statement, the hospital said the patient was isolated at home and doing well.
NCOC says patients are isolated and contract tracing has been initiated to control the Covid strain's further spread
News Desk
December 28, 2021
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) confirmed a total of 75 cases of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 across the country on Tuesday, a week after the first case was reported in Karachi.
"Since WHO designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern on November 26, 2021, the Ministry of NHSRC [National Health Systems Resource Centre],
NCOC, NIH [National Institute of Health] and the provincial health departments have remained vigilant to detect the variant in Pakistan," read an official statement issued this evening.
"The first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was reported on December 13 in Karachi," it said "As of December 27, 2021, a total of 75 Omicron cases have been confirmed – 33 in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad and 13 in Lahore."
The authority further said that 12 of these cases were associated with international travel. The relevant authorities have isolated the patients and initiated contract tracing in order to control the spread of the variant.
According to the NCOC, "vaccination and SOPs continue to be our best defence against Covid-19 despite the mutations being reported. All government-approved Covid-19 vaccines available in Pakistan remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation".
It urged citizens to "get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as the booster dose as per the eligibility criteria and process".
More details are available at the NCOC website (ncoc.gov.pk) and Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline (1166).
Last week, Islamabad detected its first case of Omicron in a 47-year-old male, according to the NIH. The patient reportedly only had minor symptoms, with contact tracing done to detect more cases.
On December 13, Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH) confirmed presence of the Omicron variant in an unvaccinated Covid-19 patient. In a statement, the hospital said the patient was isolated at home and doing well.