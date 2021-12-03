Omicron Variant breaking BD's "herd immunity"?

Bangladesh COVID: 1,576,827 Cases and 27,986 Deaths - Worldometer Bangladesh Coronavirus update with statistics and graphs: total and new cases, deaths per day, mortality and recovery rates, current active cases, recoveries, trends and timeline.

It will be interesting to see whether BD gets another surge of the virus as the omicron variant is more infectious than Indian Delta.As we can see current detected infections are a fraction of what they were at the height of the Indian Delta surge in mid-August.