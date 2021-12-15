Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate, WHO says
The Omicron variant was first identified by South Africa
The new coronavirus variant Omicron is spreading across the globe at an unprecedented rate, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.
Cases of the heavily mutated variant have been confirmed in 77 countries.
But at a press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was probably in many others that had yet to detect it.
Dr Tedros said he was concerned that not enough was being done to tackle the variant.
"Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," he said.
The WHO's latest data suggests the variant - first detected in South Africa in November - can better evade existing vaccines and carries a higher risk of re-infection, leading the organisation to say the level of risk remains very high.
A number of countries have introduced travel bans affecting South Africa and its neighbours following the emergence of Omicron, but this has failed to stop it from spreading around the world.
In other developments
In Tuesday's news conference, Dr Tedros reiterated concerns about vaccine inequity, as some countries accelerate rollouts of a booster shot in response to Omicron.
Recent studies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showed it produced far fewer neutralising antibodies against Omicron than against the original strain, but that this deficit could be reversed by a third, booster, jab.
What we know about Omicron and its impact on Africa
Dr Tedros said boosters could play an important role in curbing the spread of Covid-19, but that it was "a question of prioritisation".
"The order matters. Giving boosters to groups at low risk of severe disease or death simply endangers the lives of those at high risk who are still waiting for their primary doses because of supply constraints," he said.
Supplies to the global vaccine-sharing programme Covax have increased in recent months.
However, world health officials fear a shortfall of tens of millions of doses - like the one which occurred in the middle of this year when India suspended its vaccine exports - could happen again.
In poorer countries, some vulnerable people are yet to receive a single dose.
Global vaccine rollout
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals or vaccines administered for each location. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, and may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by location and vaccine type and is subject to change over time. Full vaccination can refer to one dose of a one-shot vaccine, two doses of a two-dose vaccine, etc., or sometimes recovery from infection plus one dose of a vaccine. Definitions have not yet been updated to account for booster campaigns to control the spread of new variants.
Source: Our World in Data
Last updated: 14 December 2021, 13:32 GMT
|Location
|Percent fully vaccinated
|Total doses
|World
|46
|8,511,726,559
|China
|80
|2,621,190,000
|India
|37
|1,335,465,563
|US
|60
|485,359,746
|Brazil
|65
|320,737,938
|Indonesia
|37
|249,974,816
|Japan
|78
|198,248,857
|Mexico
|51
|137,357,032
|Russia
|42
|136,087,233
|Germany
|69
|135,406,073
|Pakistan
|25
|134,818,017
|Vietnam
|59
|132,873,501
|Bangladesh
|26
|129,238,605
|Turkey
|60
|121,804,033
|UK
|69
|121,616,098
|France
|71
|112,800,038
|Iran
|58
|109,807,742
|Italy
|73
|102,029,307
|Thailand
|62
|97,403,117
|Philippines
|37
|97,237,440
|South Korea
|81
|90,413,574
|Spain
|81
|80,647,211
|Argentina
|68
|71,507,682
|Canada
|77
|63,335,536
|Colombia
|51
|60,630,010
|Malaysia
|78
|54,591,679
|Morocco
|61
|49,316,418
|Saudi Arabia
|65
|48,104,477
|Egypt
|17
|46,239,670
|Peru
|59
|45,021,391
|Poland
|55
|44,239,198
|Chile
|85
|42,219,185
|Australia
|75
|40,331,164
|Uzbekistan
|17
|36,064,004
|Taiwan
|63
|33,607,831
|Sri Lanka
|64
|31,054,377
|Cambodia
|80
|29,502,058
|Cuba
|83
|29,006,443
|Myanmar
|22
|28,707,770
|South Africa
|26
|27,090,975
|Ukraine
|29
|26,718,836
|Venezuela
|34
|26,314,390
|Ecuador
|66
|25,840,596
|Netherlands
|74
|24,791,526
|United Arab Emirates
|90
|22,166,754
|Belgium
|75
|19,877,988
|Nepal
|29
|19,157,444
|Portugal
|89
|18,411,867
|Kazakhstan
|44
|17,147,214
|Sweden
|71
|16,584,289
|Israel
|62
|16,337,639
|Greece
|65
|15,645,361
|Romania
|40
|15,407,313
|Austria
|69
|15,271,012
|Hungary
|61
|14,655,778
|Czech Republic
|61
|14,468,552
|Dominican Republic
|52
|13,945,195
|Iraq
|13
|13,174,583
|Switzerland
|66
|12,637,185
|Algeria
|12
|12,293,060
|Nigeria
|2
|11,863,889
|Mozambique
|14
|11,730,770
|Tunisia
|45
|11,012,280
|Azerbaijan
|45
|10,894,080
|Guatemala
|24
|10,586,654
|Ethiopia
|1
|10,429,727
|Denmark
|77
|10,347,965
|Angola
|10
|10,319,552
|Rwanda
|29
|10,268,499
|Hong Kong
|61
|9,663,557
|Singapore
|87
|9,489,264
|El Salvador
|63
|9,395,152
|Norway
|71
|9,117,805
|Bolivia
|37
|9,064,726
|Honduras
|39
|9,030,824
|Finland
|74
|8,928,976
|Ireland
|77
|8,659,409
|Kenya
|6
|8,198,259
|Serbia
|46
|8,075,369
|Jordan
|37
|8,065,101
|New Zealand
|73
|7,897,646
|Uganda
|3
|7,813,170
|Turkmenistan
|52
|7,580,976
|Costa Rica
|64
|7,222,020
|Zimbabwe
|20
|6,956,144
|Nicaragua
|38
|6,942,756
|Uruguay
|76
|6,865,377
|Belarus
|30
|6,677,937
|Kuwait
|74
|6,677,397
|Paraguay
|38
|6,324,638
|Oman
|54
|5,934,585
|Laos
|42
|5,830,021
|Tajikistan
|27
|5,711,036
|Panama
|56
|5,685,382
|Afghanistan
|9
|5,228,706
|Qatar
|76
|5,066,606
|Slovakia
|43
|5,055,765
|Ivory Coast
|6
|4,812,235
|Mongolia
|65
|4,419,007
|Croatia
|50
|4,386,603
|Lithuania
|67
|3,888,676
|Lebanon
|26
|3,825,224
|Bulgaria
|27
|3,506,354
|Ghana
|3
|3,493,688
|Sudan
|3
|3,276,654
|Palestinian Territories
|27
|3,184,868
|Bahrain
|67
|3,055,893
|Slovenia
|56
|2,762,009
|Libya
|11
|2,536,160
|Guinea
|6
|2,502,912
|Georgia
|26
|2,324,131
|Latvia
|66
|2,250,883
|Albania
|35
|2,196,145
|Togo
|10
|2,159,257
|Kyrgyzstan
|14
|2,122,034
|Senegal
|5
|1,928,411
|Mauritius
|72
|1,875,132
|Mauritania
|15
|1,812,604
|Tanzania
|2
|1,699,523
|Moldova
|24
|1,686,020
|North Macedonia
|38
|1,675,793
|Kosovo
|43
|1,644,358
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|22
|1,553,874
|Malawi
|3
|1,553,347
|Estonia
|61
|1,498,693
|Botswana
|22
|1,483,181
|Syria
|4
|1,422,377
|Cyprus
|66
|1,413,274
|Trinidad and Tobago
|47
|1,353,722
|Armenia
|17
|1,352,805
|Zambia
|4
|1,264,656
|Fiji
|66
|1,257,375
|Jamaica
|18
|1,164,194
|Bhutan
|72
|1,154,093
|Somalia
|4
|1,147,627
|Benin
|7
|1,144,390
|Timor-Leste
|36
|1,142,003
|Malta
|84
|993,372
|Luxembourg
|68
|973,411
|Cameroon
|2
|972,360
|Niger
|2
|971,636
|Mali
|2
|963,968
|Macau
|68
|945,950
|Sierra Leone
|5
|923,880
|Yemen
|1
|786,027
|Brunei
|86
|783,549
|Maldives
|67
|781,076
|Madagascar
|2
|742,069
|Namibia
|12
|697,262
|Iceland
|82
|689,243
|Guyana
|36
|687,627
|Congo
|2
|686,096
|Burkina Faso
|2
|661,796
|Lesotho
|29
|635,881
|Liberia
|11
|605,863
|Cape Verde
|45
|550,192
|Montenegro
|42
|543,835
|Comoros
|28
|527,119
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|498,598
|Suriname
|38
|484,487
|Equatorial Guinea
|14
|446,624
|Central African Republic
|7
|436,772
|Belize
|49
|416,878
|Guinea-Bissau
|1
|406,401
|Gabon
|8
|392,898
|Eswatini
|24
|344,255
|Barbados
|49
|294,304
|Bahamas
|36
|288,008
|Chad
|0.4769
|285,922
|Gambia
|9
|273,365
|South Sudan
|2
|263,939
|Samoa
|61
|262,895
|DR Congo
|0.0832
|246,840
|Solomon Islands
|7
|228,912
|Jersey
|75
|194,274
|Haiti
|0.5795
|184,769
|Seychelles
|79
|182,903
|Vanuatu
|15
|147,609
|Sao Tome and Principe
|22
|134,615
|Isle of Man
|76
|133,548
|Cayman Islands
|85
|128,181
|Antigua and Barbuda
|59
|119,809
|Tonga
|43
|119,535
|Djibouti
|3
|108,945
|Bermuda
|73
|106,520
|Andorra
|65
|106,428
|Guernsey
|21
|104,457
|Gibraltar
|118
|103,818
|Saint Lucia
|26
|102,696
|Kiribati
|19
|82,167
|Faroe Islands
|78
|78,347
|Greenland
|66
|78,120
|Grenada
|31
|75,893
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|22
|57,295
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|69
|56,343
|Dominica
|38
|56,179
|Liechtenstein
|66
|55,894
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|47
|53,486
|Monaco
|59
|49,980
|San Marino
|70
|48,672
|British Virgin Islands
|55
|34,992
|Cook Islands
|67
|24,326
|Anguilla
|61
|20,284
|Nauru
|67
|14,863
|Tuvalu
|49
|12,114
|Saint Helena
|58
|7,892
|Falkland Islands
|50
|4,407
|Burundi
|0.0169
|4,010
|Montserrat
|28
|2,949
|Niue
|71
|2,352
|Tokelau
|71
|1,936
|Pitcairn
|100
|94
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|0
|0
|Eritrea
|0
|0
|North Korea
|0
|0
|South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
|0
|0
|Vatican
|0
|0
