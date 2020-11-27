Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
OMG ! Showing Pakistani as evil in Bangladeshi film ( Shooting Video)
Thread starter
Riyad
Start date
Today at 7:59 AM
Riyad
FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2015
1,426
-5
1,683
Country
Location
Today at 7:59 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Indonesia to deploy navy force near South China Sea
Latest: Daniel808
2 minutes ago
China & Far East
The last 4 of 84 F-15SA Advanced Eagles on their way to Saudi Arabia
Latest: Itachi
5 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Spacecraft Carrying Japanese Astronaut Noguchi Arrives at ISS
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
5 minutes ago
China & Far East
G
Apple Orders Foxconn To Shift Some MacBook and iPad Production From China To Vietnam
Latest: Globenim
6 minutes ago
China & Far East
D
MIG 29 crashed. One pilot recovered !!!
Latest: D-day
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Mirage Battle Commander
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Rafale is not a Game Changer - Senior Analyst Shahzad Chaudhry
Latest: Fighting Falcon 01
Today at 8:00 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Salute and Show of Gratitude to all Our Officers, JCOs, NCOs Performing Duties Along LOC
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 6:40 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Raider 21
Today at 6:40 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pak Army Team in Bahrain To Discuss Enhancing Cooperation, Training
Latest: Pak_Sher
Today at 6:17 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
T
Abbottabad Operation MUST Be Reinvestigated & Pakistani Accomplices Brought To Book
Latest: Thamizh Puli
15 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
B
Strategic advantages if Pakistan adopts "Left Hand " drive..
Latest: Baibars_1260
26 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Featured
UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report
Latest: MastanKhan
34 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Featured
Khadim Hussain Rizvi passed away
Latest: mqur1963
45 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Punjab to assist Balochistan in setting up commercial courts
Latest: El Sidd
57 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
Military Forum Latest Posts
How Israel became a high-tech military superpower
Latest: Itachi
Today at 7:27 AM
Military History & Tactics
France completes qualification firings trials of MBDA Sea Venom/ANL anti-ship missile
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 7:01 AM
Naval Warfare
U.S. Air Force shows B-1B’s external weapons carriage capabilities
Latest: vi-va
Today at 6:56 AM
Air Warfare
What factors determine or decide range of a missile
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 6:40 AM
Military Forum
Rheinmetall To Test New Laser Demonstrator Aboard German Navy Frigate
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 2:01 AM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
The last 4 of 84 F-15SA Advanced Eagles on their way to Saudi Arabia
Latest: Itachi
5 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
D
MIG 29 crashed. One pilot recovered !!!
Latest: D-day
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Indian Army to Get Drones from Israel, America for Surveillance in Eastern Ladakh and Areas Along China Border
Latest: Han-Tang
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
The Kilo impact
Latest: SpaceMan18
12 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: The SC
16 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom