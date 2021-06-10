What's new

Omani Quarter of Gwadar - potential tourist spot

This youtube video came up on my feed, i started watching and there is an old Omani section of Gwadar. I thought it's an excellent opportunity for GoP to create a historic tourist site in Gwadar, kind of like old Dubai. Restore the buildings, build shop fronts into some of them, pave the road (not tarmac) pedestrianise the area. It'd look great.


Also apparently there are mud volcanoes nearby too - another tourist destination.


Frankly the tourism opportunity around our coast is massive. We should be looking to build another 4 or 5 cities along our coast line, it's amazing.
 
