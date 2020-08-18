/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Omani FM makes calls to Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by DavidSling, Aug 18, 2020 at 8:41 PM.

  1. Aug 18, 2020 at 8:41 PM #1
    DavidSling

    DavidSling SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,700
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +5 / 4,929 / -6
    Country:
    Israel
    Location:
    Israel
    Bin Abdullah also phones Fatah central committee secretary-general Rajoub, emphasizes Gulf states' commitment to the Palestinian cause; tells Ashkenazi he supports 'just and lasting' Mideast peace
    Reuters|
    Published: 08.17.20 , 22:59

    Oman's minister of state for foreign affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah spoke to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and in a separate call to an official from the Palestinian political group Fatah, Oman's foreign ministry said on Monday.
    Oman, which has maintained its neutrality in a turbulent region, has said it supports the United Arab Emirates' decision on Thursday to normalize ties with Israel.
    by Taboola
    Sponsored Links
    You may also like


    Bin Abdullah also spoke to Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the central committee of the Palestinian Fatah group, and emphasized the depth of Oman's relationship with Palestinians.

    [​IMG]
    Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the central committee of the Palestinian Fatah group
    (Photo: AFP)
    The U.S.-sponsored UAE-Israel deal has been seen as firming up opposition to regional power Iran, which Gulf states, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.
    Oman maintains friendly ties with a wide range of countries and organizations involved in the region including arch-foes the United States and Iran.
    Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen on Sunday said Oman, alongside Bahrain, could be the next Gulf country to follow the UAE in formalizing ties with Israel. Oman has made no comment on the subject.

    https://www.ynetnews.com/article/B1aKAQOzP
     
  2. Aug 18, 2020 at 8:48 PM #2
    Armchair

    Armchair SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,127
    Joined:
    Jun 4, 2014
    Ratings:
    +14 / 4,909 / -7
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    @MastanKhan it may be safe to use the word Askenazi here. Elsewhere on the forum a certain mod likes to delete posts whenever he sees someone mentioning a certain obnoxious German Ashkenazi. Incidentally, this German jew likes to claim that China would never sell WS-10 or Chinese Flankers to Pakistan. But certain people love to suck up to him anyways. Just noticed these suckups deleted your comment on my wall. Don't mention the Jew - they are above the law here.
     
  3. Aug 18, 2020 at 8:57 PM #3
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    55,103
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 105,245 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    soon israel will be arab league member
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)