Omani FM having phone call with Israeli FM

33min ago Oman confirms phone call with Israeli FM Omani Foreign Minister Yousef bin Alawi spoke on the phone with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi today, the Oman Foreign Affairs Ministry says in a statement. “The Sultanate’s firm and supportive position was clearly expressed on the need to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, as well as the need to resume the peace process negotiations and fulfill the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. This is consistent with the Arab position,” the statement says. The Omani Foreign Ministry says that bin Alawi later spoke to Fatah Secretary General Jibril Rajoub “in which the Palestinian official expressed his appreciation and assurance of Sultanate’s role, as well as its balanced and wise policy toward Arab issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.” A member of the Sunni-dominated Gulf Cooperation Council, but enjoying a special relationship with Iran, Oman has often served as a mediator and peacemaker between conflicting forces in the region. Israel’s Foreign Ministry also confirms the call. https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog-august-17-2020/