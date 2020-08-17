/ Register

Omani FM having phone call with Israeli FM

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Imran Khan, Aug 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM.

  Aug 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM #1
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    55,052
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 105,141 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    33min ago
    Omani Foreign Minister Yousef bin Alawi spoke on the phone with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi today, the Oman Foreign Affairs Ministry says in a statement.

    “The Sultanate’s firm and supportive position was clearly expressed on the need to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, as well as the need to resume the peace process negotiations and fulfill the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. This is consistent with the Arab position,” the statement says.

    The Omani Foreign Ministry says that bin Alawi later spoke to Fatah Secretary General Jibril Rajoub “in which the Palestinian official expressed his appreciation and assurance of Sultanate’s role, as well as its balanced and wise policy toward Arab issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.”

    A member of the Sunni-dominated Gulf Cooperation Council, but enjoying a special relationship with Iran, Oman has often served as a mediator and peacemaker between conflicting forces in the region.

    Israel’s Foreign Ministry also confirms the call.

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog-august-17-2020/
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM #2
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    55,052
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 105,141 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    anyone see omani request to OIC and fort of islam pakistan before calling israel?:D:enjoy:
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 7:14 PM #3
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    53,624
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +21 / 44,176 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    maybe it was not released
     
