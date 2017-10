Oman continues to build bridges with India

The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) has completed the latest in a reciprocal series of joint exercises with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Jon Lake reports.

For Exercise Eastern Bridge IV, the RAFO deployed five Block 50 F-16C/D Air Defence Fighters from No 18 Squadron at Thumrait to Air Force Station Jamnagar in Gujarat, India.

The Omani F-16s exercised with IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fighters, MiG-27 fighter-bombers and SEPECAT Jaguar maritime strike aircraft.

This was the first time that RAFO F-16s had participated in an exercise outside the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Though Oman was the first Gulf Cooperation Council country to establish a regular series of bilateral exercises with the Indian Air Force, the success of Eastern Bridge has led to a similar series of exercises between the Indian Air Force and the United Arab Emirates Air Force and Air Defence.