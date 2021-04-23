Oman bars entry of travelers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as COVID-19 precaution

Oman bars entry of travelers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as COVID-19 precaution DUBAI: Oman has barred the entry of travelers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh effective on April 24 as a continuing precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease. The country’s Supreme Committee, tasked with tackling the coronavirus pandemic, said the ban would cover passengers...

Ban on travelers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh starts on April 24

Oman bars entry of travelers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as COVID-19 precaution DUBAI: Oman has barred the entry of travelers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh effective on April 24 as a continuing precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease. The country’s Supreme Committee, tasked with tackling the coronavirus pandemic, said the ban would cover passengers...

ARAB NEWS22 April 2021Oman’s travel ban exempts citizens, diplomats or health workers and their families arriving from India, Pakistan and Bangldesh. (AFP file photo)DUBAI: Oman has barred the entry of travelers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh effective on April 24 as a continuing precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease.The country’s Supreme Committee, tasked with tackling the coronavirus pandemic, said the ban would cover passengers who passed by any of the three South Asian countries over the past 14 days.“The ban ‪begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, 24 April 2021, and continues till further notice,” statement carried by state news agency ONA said.Omani citizens, diplomats or health workers and their families arriving from the said countries are exempted and will undergo the prescribed entry procedures upon entry in the Sultanate.The Omani government has also decided against allowing children below 12 years into commercial complexes and other trade outlets.“The Committee instructs commercial complexes, commercial outlets, restaurants and cafeterias to comply and limit the entry therein of customers to 50% of the outlets’ capacity. Legal action will be taken against any party that fails to abide by the decisions,” the statement said.School classes meanwhile would remain online for all public and private education institutions except for students whose personal appearance as part of their specializations are required, the committee added.Oman reported 1,077 new coronavirus cases and 17 COVID-19 deaths overnight, bringing its caseload to 187,770 including 1,926 deaths.