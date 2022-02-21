Oman Air Force F-16C Blk 52 arrive in India for air warfare exercise

Oman Air Force Typhoons Tranche 3 will also reach soon.
From IAF side Su-30 MKI, Rafales and Mig 29 upgraded will take part.
Such exercises helped IAF successfully develop tactics against PAF .
LOL.. Outdated tactics from India. Now is J-10CE
Dont get surprised if you suddenly find a HUD pic posted online of an F-16 locked by a Mig-21, with indians claiming it as a proof that Abhi shot an F-16...must be from this exercise.This is the best chance for IAF pilots to shot down a F-16 and fulfill the dream which they are waiting for decades
Looool Oman...
This is the best chance for IAF pilots to shot down a F-16 and fulfill the dream which they are waiting for decades
But actually with they are exercising is notOman has fine airforce
