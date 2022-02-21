Oman Air Force F-16C Blk 52 arrive in India for air warfare exercise

Yea, at one time Indians were boasting that Singaporean F-16s are permanently stationed in India and the IAF pilots now know the Block-52s inside out....guess what.....then came 27.2.2019 and all the claims , training and tactics of IAF went up in smoke....literally.After exercising with, RAF....France....USAF....Australia and others.....let's hope Agni Pankh Patils....do learn something from .....Oman.