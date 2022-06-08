Om Kanhiya Lal Cottage Rohri

پاکستان کی تاریخی عمارتوں میں سے ایک صوبہ سندھ کے شہر روہڑی میں واقع ’اوم کنہیا لال کاٹیج‘ ہے، جسے سن 1930 میں سیٹھ کنہیا لعل نے لینسڈاؤن پل کے سامنے تعمیر کروایا تھا۔ اس عمارت کی ساتویں منزل پر بارہ دری ہے جبکہ گھر کا اندرونی حصہ ایک بھول بھلیاں کی طرح دکھائی دیتا ہے۔One of the historic buildings of Pakistan is thein, which was built in 1930 by Seth Kanhiya Lal in front of the. There are twelve windows on the seventh floor of the building while the interior of the house looks like a maze.