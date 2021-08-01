What's new

Olympics: Indian men's hockey semi-final for the first time in 49 years (Congrats)

Tokyo 2020: India beat Great Britain 3-1, reach men's hockey semi-final for the first time in 49 years
Tokyo Olympics: India came up with a dominant performance to beat Great Britain 3-1 in the men's hockey quarter-final on Sunday. Manpreet's side are the first team since the victorious 1980 side to reach the top 4 at the Games.
IndiaToday.in
India Today Web Desk New DelhiAugust 1, 2021UPDATED: August 1, 2021 19:17 IST


Manpreet Singh's men ended India's 49-year-long wait for a hockey semi-final berth at the Olympic Games (Reuters Photo)

HIGHLIGHTS
  • India defeat Great Britain 3-1 in the men's hockey quarter-final on Sunday
  • India will face Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday
  • Goals from Dilpreet, Gurjant and Hardik helped India end their long wai

India ended their 49-year wait at the Olympics on Sunday by reaching the men's hockey semi-final after a comprehensive 3-1 win over Great Britain in their quarterfinal at Tokyo 2020.

PV Sindhu Creates History. 8 Little-Known Facts About The Ace Shuttler
While everyone knows PV Sindhu as the golden girl of Indian badminton, here are some lesser-known facts about the athlete.


PV Sindhu Creates History. 8 Little-Known Facts About The Ace Shuttler

After facing defeat in the semifinals of the women's singles, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu will compete for the bronze today.
Happy to see that other sports are doing good in India.

Still a long way to go..
 
Tokyo 2020: India beat Great Britain 3-1, reach men's hockey semi-final for the first time in 49 years
Tokyo Olympics: India came up with a dominant performance to beat Great Britain 3-1 in the men's hockey quarter-final on Sunday. Manpreet's side are the first team since the victorious 1980 side to reach the top 4 at the Games.
If you follow a little hockey for the past 2-3 years, you'll notice that India has consistently done well recently. India is currently ranked 4th and also came 4th in the incomplete 2020-21 FIH Pro League.

2020–21 Men's FIH Pro League - Wikipedia

So India was expected to reach the semis but it's still a big moment for us to see our team reach this stage after such a long time.

If we get a medal(with a golden color), you might even see a revival of sorts for Indian hockey.
 
If you follow a little hockey for the past 2-3 years, you'll notice that India has consistently done well recently. India is currently ranked 4th and also came 4th in the incomplete FIH Pro League recently.

2020–21 Men's FIH Pro League - Wikipedia

So India was expected to reach the semis but it's still a big moment for us to see our team reach this stage after such a long time.

If we get a medal(with a golden color), you might even see a revival of sorts for Indian hockey.
Yes, agreed!

Cricket is Still the Centre of the Sport but other supports are surviving.

Thanks to few people who are doing great work and individual those are doing good performance in the sports i .e Tennis, Badminton etc... and financially Sponsorship by few organizations.

Indian Super league
hockey league india
Pro Kabaddi League
The Champions Tennis League .. etc
 
Kannada should be in Olympics. I mean sports like Baseball which is played in even less nation's than cricket is in damn Olympics. But if we can beat Belgium who are current world. champs and not in too good form at the moment, it would be great. I honestly don't think India can win gold. Aussies are favs at the moment. We are definitely good enough for silver this edition. Great for subcontinent hockey. I hope it can revitalise Pakistan too.
 
Kannada should be in Olympics.
What do you mean by this?
I mean sports like Baseball which is played in even less nation's than cricket is in damn Olympics.
Kabaddi too should be in Olympics along with cricket. The Olympic Committee should consider more of Asian origin games as well.
A website that lists Asian origin sports that could be included in the Olympics. This website also contains Malkhamb which too can be a possible inclusion. @Raj-Hindustani @Arulmozhi Varman

10 Asian Sports That Would Spice Up the Olympics

Gymnastics, archery, swimming and volleyball are all well and fine. But these Asian sports would definitely give the world something to talk about.
