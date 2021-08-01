Olympics: Indian men's hockey semi-final for the first time in 49 years (Congrats)

Raj-Hindustani
Tokyo 2020: India beat Great Britain 3-1, reach men's hockey semi-final for the first time in 49 years
Tokyo Olympics: India came up with a dominant performance to beat Great Britain 3-1 in the men's hockey quarter-final on Sunday. Manpreet's side are the first team since the victorious 1980 side to reach the top 4 at the Games.
- India defeat Great Britain 3-1 in the men's hockey quarter-final on Sunday
- India will face Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday
- Goals from Dilpreet, Gurjant and Hardik helped India end their long wai
India ended their 49-year wait at the Olympics on Sunday by reaching the men's hockey semi-final after a comprehensive 3-1 win over Great Britain in their quarterfinal at Tokyo 2020.
