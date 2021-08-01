Olympics: Indian men's hockey semi-final for the first time in 49 years (Congrats)

PV Sindhu Creates History. 8 Little-Known Facts About The Ace Shuttler

While everyone knows PV Sindhu as the golden girl of Indian badminton, here are some lesser-known facts about the athlete.

PV Sindhu Creates History. 8 Little-Known Facts About The Ace Shuttler After facing defeat in the semifinals of the women's singles, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu will compete for the bronze today.

Happy to see that other sports are doing good in India.Still a long way to go..