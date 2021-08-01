Olympics 2021 LIVE: (Golden period) India women's hockey team also enters semis, creates history

Olympics 2021 LIVE: India women's hockey team enters semis, creates history

Indian shooters are also in action in men's 50m Rifle 3 positions shooting qualification round. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

India today’s schedule

Dutee Chand in Women's 200m Heat 4: 7:25am IST.

Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Final: 4:30pm IST.

Eventing Second Hose Inspection: 6am IST.

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30pm IST

Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15pm IST.

Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:00am IST.

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final: 1:20pm IST.

6.50 AM -- ATHLETICS: Men's Long Jump final (look out for Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria and Jamaica's Tajay Gayle)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Indian women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at Tokyo 2020, says Anurag Thakur

Olympics 2021 live updates, women's hockey quarterfinal match: India storms into semis

