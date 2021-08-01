Olympics 2021 LIVE: (Golden period) India women's hockey team also enters semis, creates history

Raj-Hindustani
Olympics 2021 LIVE: India women's hockey team enters semis, creates history
Indian shooters are also in action in men's 50m Rifle 3 positions shooting qualification round. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India
BS Web Team | New Delhi
Last Updated at August 2, 2021 10:24 IST
India's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams.
On Day 10 of Tokyo Olympics 2021, the Indian women's hockey team scripted history today by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal. A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women's side also entered the history books with a phenomenally gritty performance.
Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them in the last four round.
But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos.
Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians.
In that edition of the Games, women's hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.
The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday.
India would be hoping a good performance from discus-thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who was one of the two athletes to meet the automatic qualification mark [64.00m] and moved into the final ranked second in qualification.
India’s last hope in shooting
Former Navy man Sanjeev Rajput, now into his third Olympics, and young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who is on his Olympic debut, will look to bring cheers to the Indian shooting contingent in Tokyo, when they compete in the men's 50m Rifle 3 positions qualification round, at the Asaka Shooting range on Monday, the 10th and concluding day of the shooting competitions.
Rajput and Tomar are ranked sixth and second in the world in this most gruelling shooting event on schedule.
Both Indians will have to fight hard for a top-eight spot, given the presence of the likes of defending Olympic champion Sergey Kamenskiy of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and world No. 1 Istvan Peni of Hungary in the 48-strong field, among other heavyweight 3P exponents.
The Indian shooters have had a dismal outing in Tokyo, with only Saurabh Chaudhary making it to the finals of the 10m air pistol event but finishing seventh. All the other shooters in pistol, rifle and shotgun shooting have dished out sub-par performances.
Athletics:
India vs Australia in Women's Semifinal: 8:30am IST.
Shooting:
Important international events today
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
10:48 AM
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for making history and reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. India beat Australia 1-0 as they moved into the semis at the Tokyo Olympics.
"Splendid performance. Women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020. We are into the semifinals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians to the women's hockey team -- we're right behind you," tweeted Thakur.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the team for reaching the semi-finals in what was a splendid display from the Women in Blue.
"India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness," tweeted Rijiju.
In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.
On Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1.
Olympics 2021 live updates, women's hockey quarterfinal match: India storms into semis
Women's hockey: Australia vs India - Quarter-final
Indian goalkeeper Savita stood as a wall given the fact that India saved seven penalty corners.
Women's hockey: Australia vs India - Quarter-final
India women's hockey team creates history as they defeated mighty Australians 1-0 in the quartefinal. WHAT A DAY... WHAT A PEFORMANCE FROM INDIAN WOMEN.
CHEERS OF JOY CAN BEEN FROM INDIAN PLAYERS AT Oi Hocket Arena.
" data-media="https://bsmedia.business-standard.comhttps://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/img/live-blog/full/16278789171536.jpg" style="box-sizing: border-box; float: right !important; clear: both;">
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for making history and reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. India beat Australia 1-0 as they moved into the semis at the Tokyo Olympics.
"Splendid performance. Women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020. We are into the semifinals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians to the women's hockey team -- we're right behind you," tweeted Thakur.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the team for reaching the semi-finals in what was a splendid display from the Women in Blue.
"India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness," tweeted Rijiju.
In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.
On Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1.
