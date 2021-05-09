Olympic games go full retard. Male trans lifter allowed to compete against women.

Laurel Hubbard: Transgender weightlifter closer to Olympic qualification

Super-heavyweight Hubbard earned silver at the 2017 World Championships, several years after her transition, and now has a world ranking of 17.

"The New Zealand team has a strong culture of inclusion and respect for all.

Hubbard closer to Olympic qualification Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard takes a step closer to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after a change in rules.

'It's another kick in the teeth for female athletes': Former British Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies hits out at decision to allow transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard to compete in Tokyo

Hubbard has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when rules were changed to allow any trans athlete to compete as a woman providing their testosterone levels were below 10 nanomoles per litre for 12 months prior to their event.

‘Sport is for all but it must be fair,’ said Davies, who won a silver medal in the 400 metres medley at the 1980 Moscow Games. ‘I am pro everyone doing sport but I feel sex, not self-identified gender, should be how we compete.

Davies’ argument is backed up by scientific studies which found that people who have gone through puberty as males retain advantages in power and strength, regardless of suppressing testosterone levels.

Davies, two-time Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe and 60 other top-class athletes wrote to IOC president Thomas Bach expressing concerns in 2019 but did not receive a response.

‘Weightlifting is an event where there’s up to a 30 per cent advantage,

Professor Ross Tucker: Biology matters more than identity in debate

Biological differences between males and females are huge, with insurmountable performance implications. A male versus female gap of even 10 per cent, as is found in running events, is so large that many thousands of men outperform the very best woman.



Many high school boys sprint faster, throw further and jump higher than women’s Olympic champions. Strength and power differences are even larger than in running. At the same weight and height, men lift 30 per cent heavier weights, and produce 30 per cent more power.



This divergence happens most profoundly at puberty. Driven by testosterone and other androgen hormones — literally, ‘male making’ — men develop stronger muscles with greater strength, on a denser and differently-shaped skeleton. Their hearts and lungs increase in size, creating greater cardiovascular capacity, and body fat is significantly reduced.

Davies hits out transgender weightlifter Hubbard competing at Olympics SHARRON DAVIES has hit out at the decision to allow transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard to compete in the Olympics, describing it as 'another kick in the teeth for female athletes'.