What's new

Olympian who swapped urine is first to have 2016 gold medal stripped

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,497
0
8,701
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2016-RIO-PODIUM

Getty
Olympian who swapped urine is first to have 2016 gold medal stripped

Associated Press
1 day ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Olympic weightlifting champion Nijat Rahimov was stripped of his 2016 gold medal and banned for eight years for doping on Tuesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the Kazakh lifter was guilty of “four urine substitutions” and disqualified from all his results since March 2016. He was first charged in January 2021.

Rahimov is the first gold medalist from the Rio Games to be stripped. Previously, silver and bronze medals were stripped in weightlifting, canoeing and boxing, according to Olympedia.org. At least one gold medal has been stripped for doping at every Summer Olympics from 2000 through 2016.

Rahimov’s world record at the Rio Olympics was controversial even at the time. It came one year after he served a previous ban for doping while competing for Azerbaijan.

His integrity was publicly doubted by rival Mohamed Mahmoud of Egypt, who took the bronze medal in the 77kg class.

“Maybe after some doping controls, some things will change,” Mahmoud said in Rio.

Mahmoud is now in line to get the silver medal with Chinese great Lyu Xiaojun likely to be upgraded to become a three-time Olympic champion.

:china:
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China celebrates record Winter Olympics haul, beating US
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
flowerfan2020
F
beijingwalker
‘One World, One Family’: Beijing Winter Olympics draws to a close with stunning ceremony
Replies
3
Views
198
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Tokyo 2020: China continues Paralympics dominance topping medal tally for fifth Games in a row
Replies
9
Views
512
HttpError
HttpError
onebyone
Chinese Olympic athletes buoyed by leading gold medal tally and zero coronavirus cases
Replies
3
Views
523
8888888888888
8
Vanguard One
China infuriated by loss to Taiwan in badminton gold medal match
Replies
10
Views
770
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom