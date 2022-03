Olympian who swapped urine is first to have 2016 gold medal stripped

GettyAssociated Press1 day agoLAUSANNE, Switzerland — Olympic weightlifting championwas stripped of his 2016 gold medal and banned for eight years for doping on Tuesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the Kazakh lifter was guilty of “four urine substitutions” and disqualified from all his results since March 2016. He was first charged in January 2021 Rahimov is the first gold medalist from the Rio Games to be stripped. Previously, silver and bronze medals were stripped in weightlifting, canoeing and boxing, according to Olympedia.org. At least one gold medal has been stripped for doping at every Summer Olympics from 2000 through 2016.Rahimov’s world record at the Rio Olympics was controversial even at the time. It came one year after he served a previous ban for doping while competing for Azerbaijan.His integrity was publicly doubted by rivalof Egypt, who took the bronze medal in the 77kg class.“Maybe after some doping controls, some things will change,” Mahmoud said in Rio.Mahmoud is now in line to get the silver medal with Chinese greatlikely to be upgraded to become a three-time Olympic champion.