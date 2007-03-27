What's new

Oliver Hazard Class Frigate Acquisition by Pakistan

First out of six ship of Oliver Hazard class.



The United States Navy has 30 Oliver Hazard Perry Class guided missile frigates remaining in service of the 50 built for the US Navy during the 1970s and 1980s. The frigates have a full load displacement of 4,100t. The maximum speed is 30kt and the range at an economical speed is 4,500nm.

The frigates were built by Bath Iron Works (24) in Maine and Todd Shipyards (29) in Seattle and San Pedro, California. Oliver Hazard Perry (FFG 7) entered service in December 1977. The last USN vessel, USS Ingraham (FFG 61) was commissioned in August 1989.

Four ships (FFG 17, 18, 35 and 44) were built for Australia. Australia ordered an additional two new Perry Class ships built by the Williamstown Naval Dockyard (now part of Tenix Defence)  HMAS Melbourne (FFG 05) commissioned in 1992 and HMAS Newcastle (FFG 05) commissioned in 1993.
Six Santa Maria Class frigates built by Bazan (now Navantia) for the Spanish Navy and eight Chen Kung class built by China SB for Taiwan were built to the Perry Class design.

A number of ships have been decommissioned and transferred to other countries: Bahrain (one), Egypt (four), Poland (two) and Turkey (nine).

In October 2008, the US Government approved the transfer of USS McInerney (FFG-8) to the Pakistan Navy. It is scheduled for handover in August 2010.

Command and control

The frigates' combat data system is the naval tactical data system (NTDS).

The Perry Class weapon control system is the Mark 92 FCS which provides X-band radar surveillance integrated with target tracking and fire control for the guns and missile systems. Lockheed Martin is the design agent for the mk92 FCS which is a US derivative of the Thales Netherlands Signaal WM28 fire control system.

Guns

The ship's main gun is the Oto Melara mk75, 76mm naval gun which fires 6kg anti-aircraft shells to a range of 12km and anti-surface ship rounds to 16km.

The close-in-weapon system is the Raytheon mk15 block 1B Phalanx six-barrel 20mm gun. The CIWS fires 4,500 rounds a minute to a range of 1.5km. Phalanx provides short-range defence against surface and airborne incoming threats including high-speed surface craft.

The ships carry four general-purpose 12.7mm machine guns and can be fitted with 25mm mk38 guns supplied by Boeing.

Missiles

The US ships' surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles were removed in 2004 but the ship supports Penguin-missile-armed LAMPS III helicopters.

Other nations' Perry Class frigates retain the missile system capability with the Boeing Harpoon surface-to-surface missiles and Raytheon Standard SM-1MR surface-to-air missiles.

Torpedoes

Torpedoes are fired from two deck-mounted mk32 triple-tube torpedo tubes. The ship's torpedoes are the Alliant Techsystems (ATK) mk46 mod 5 lightweight anti-submarine torpedoes and the ATK mk50 torpedo
The mk46 mod 5 has a range of 11km. The torpedo is armed with a 44kg warhead and uses passive and active homing to approach the target at a speed of 40kt.

The mk50 torpedo is armed with a 45kg shaped charge warhead and has a range of 15km. The torpedo uses active and passive homing and has a speed of 50kt.

Aircraft

The ship accommodates two Sikorsky SH-60B LAMPS III Seahawk helicopters. The ship has two hangars and a 410m² helicopter deck fitted with a single landing spot and a RAST recovery assist securing and traversing system. The ship is equipped to support LAMPS (light airborne multipurpose system) missions.

The ship's AN/URN-25 TACAN tactical air navigation transponder provides aircraft with data on range, bearing and identification. The IFF interrogator is the mkXII AIMS UPX-29.

The SH-60B LAMPS mkIII helicopter has all weather capability for point defence against submarines and surface ships, and can also carry out fleet support, vertical replenishment, search and rescue and medical evacuation.
Countermeasures

The Perry Class frigates have two deck-mounted six-barrelled SRBOC mk36 decoy dispensers. The Lockheed Martin Sippican super rapid bloom offboard countermeasures SRBOC mk36 launches infrared and chaff flares to counter electro-optically and radar guided missiles and fire control systems.

The Perry Class is also fitted with the BAE Systems Australia mk53 Nulka active expendable decoys for protection against radar-guided anti-ship missiles. Nulka is rocket-propelled and operates over a broad radio band.

The torpedo decoys are the older T-Mk 6 Fanfare towed decoy or the Argon ST SLQ-25 Nixie towed decoy.

The Perry Class frigates are equipped with the Raytheon SLQ-32(V)2 radar warning and jamming electronic warfare system. The AN/SLQ-32(V) detects hostile radar emissions and analyses the pulse repetition rate, scan mode, scan period, and frequency. The system identifies the threat and direction, provides a warning signal, interfaces to the ship's countermeasures systems and jams the hostile radar systems.

Sensors

The ship's radar suite includes the Raytheon SPS-49(V)5 or (V)4 air search radar which operates over C and D bands. The radar detects aircraft to a range of 460km. The surface search radar is the ISC Cardion SPS-55 radar operating at I-band.

The Oto Melara mk75 gun is linked to the Sperry 92 fire control radar operating at I and J bands. The Furuno navigation radar also operates at I band.

Sonar

The ship is fitted with a AN/SQQ-89 (CV)2 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) combat system. The system integrates a Raytheon SQS-56 active and passive hull-mounted sonar and a Gould SQR-19 towed sonar array. The system displays the data from the sonar suite and from the helicopter LAMPS sensors and provides detection, classification, designation and targeting of submarines.

Propulsion

The propulsion system is based on two GE LM 2500 gas turbine engines generating 30.59MW (41,000shp) and driving a single shaft with a constant pitch propeller. There are two auxiliary retractable propellers (484kW / 650hp) for manoeuvring and station keeping.
Mod if you like you can merge the thread in Oliver Hazard.
 
Last edited:
A good news for the navy.

Lets wait and see since some in US are preaching dooms day scenario for Pakistan in next six months. :lol:
 
A good news for the navy.

Lets wait and see since some in US are preaching dooms day scenario for Pakistan in next six months.


ROFLCOPTER :smokin:
 
how many PN to will get and why they are making too late gtoo hand over them to PN and after getting these how many frigates PN have and one more thing i want to critisice navy for loading a navy with too many frigates still no destroyers
 
the best part of the OHP is its LM2500 gas turbine engines - superior to many powerplants in use by other navies.

if PN requests 5 more OHPs, i believe they will be "leased" as funds are just not available. this OHP is going to cost us USD 80m for the upgrade.
 
FFG-8 pics:usflag::smokin:
Note that in the 2nd pic, FFG-8 sports no launcher arm for the Standard SM1MR and Harpoon missiles, nor does she sport a STIR radar director. I'm really curious if this will be the configuration that PN willl receive or that launcher and STIR are is reinstated, or that some alternative fit will be adopted.
 
Penguin said:
Note that in the 2nd pic, FFG-8 sports no launcher arm for the Standard SM1MR and Harpoon missiles, nor does she sport a STIR radar director. I'm really curious if this will be the configuration that PN willl receive or that launcher and STIR are is reinstated, or that some alternative fit will be adopted.
Click to expand...
Harpoon is already in PN inventory so expect this as a min - possible integration of a chinese missile!
 
Right...because other nations' Perry Class frigates retain the missile system capability with the Boeing Harpoon surface-to-surface missiles and Raytheon Standard SM-1MR surface-to-air missiles.
The overhaul of the frigate will include the fitting of an anti-submarine missile system, modern guns and other weapons. The latest anti-submarine missile system may be to safeguard against Indias demonstration in February, to launch nuclear capable missiles from underwater.
 
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Jun 18, 2006
4,959
195
10,546
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
OHP frigates appear to be meant primarily for the ASW role. Pakistan needs capable ASW force to counter growing submarine fleet of the IN.

IMO these vessels at 4,100 DWT are large enough to have adequate Anti Aircraft missile defense added on and may be 3 could be dedicated to Anti aircraft and the other 3 to ASW role.
 
Will Pakistan get the helicopters with the ships or are they going to use the New Z-9C on these ships?

I dont think pakistan should buy the S-76. Pakistan doesnt have the capability to handle so many diffrerent platforms. plus its very costly to have small fleet of two or three helicopters.

best regards
 
I wonder what our plans our regarding UAV helicopters.....

is there any possibility of integrating sea-launched version of the Babur missile, or will that be for the F-22P Chinese frigates
 
Right...because other nations' Perry Class frigates retain the missile system capability with the Boeing Harpoon surface-to-surface missiles and Raytheon Standard SM-1MR surface-to-air missiles.
The overhaul of the frigate will include the fitting of an anti-submarine missile system, modern guns and other weapons. The latest anti-submarine missile system may be to safeguard against Indias demonstration in February, to launch nuclear capable missiles from underwater.
The 76mm Oto Melara Compact gun as well as the Phalanx CIWS are modern. The ship has 2x3 tubes for lightweight ASW torpedos plus 2 ASW helicopters: they don't need ASW rockets. What (if anything) it needs is anti-ship missile capability and a surface-to-air missile capability.
 
