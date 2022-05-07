What's new

Olive Revolution: Pakistan Joins International Olive Council

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,015
66
7,804
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Olive Revolution: Pakistan Joins International Olive Council

Pakistan's Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project launched by the PTI government has sparked a silent olive revolution in the country. Pakistan, ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Pakistan's Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project launched by the PTI government has sparked a silent olive revolution in the country. Pakistan, now the 19th member of the International Olive Council, is producing about 1,500 tons of olive oil per year and 830 tons of table olives, according to Juan Vilar Strategic Consultants. It is also helping tackle some of the effects of climate change such as soil erosion and desertification and bringing new opportunities to farmers.

Olive Valley Pakistan
The International Olive Council (IOC) has 18 members, mostly European and Middle Eastern nations located in the Mediterranean region. Pakistan has joined as its 19th member. The IOC members account for more than 98% of global olive production. The IOC has been headquartered in the Spanish capital Madrid since it was founded in 1959. The organization specifies acceptable quality control testing methods and assures consumer transparency information, for example: hygiene standards along the supply chain, suitable packing materials and filling tolerances product labelling standards, identification of any food additives or allowable contaminants, recommendations for environmental protection in the use and disposal of olive products.

Welcoming Pakistan into the organization, Mr. Abdellatif Ghedira, the IOC’s executive director, told Olive Oil Times: “In Pakistan, olive oil culture is making inroads, and so are the opportunities related to that .....The council is a decisive player in contributing to the sustainable and responsible development of olive growing, and it serves as a world forum for discussing policymaking issues and tackling present and future challenges".

Olive trees thrive in dry arid regions with rocky soils that are more challenging for traditional crops. Pakistan government officials believe that olive farming is an efficient answer both to reforestation needs and economic development. “A special focus in this phase will be given to underprivileged areas of the country, such as Southern Balochistan, Southern Punjab, the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and some parts of Sindh province,” Muhammad Tariq, national project director at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, told Olive Oil Times.

It is expected that traditional farming and modern techniques would make large tracts of barren land productive, creating new jobs and growing the economy. Drip irrigation systems are being deployed over 16,000 hectares and 3.6 million olive trees. The Pakistani public and private sectors currently maintain 26 olive oil extraction plants of different capacities, from 80 kilograms per hour to 600, according to Olive Times.

Pakistan has the potential to be a world leader in olive production. In the last few years, PTI's Ten Billion Tree Tsunami initiative has spurred rapid olive cultivation in Pakistan with the import of 100,000 olive seedlings from top olive producing countries like Spain, Italy and Turkey. Pakistan’s climate is conducive for olive production, as the olive trees grow fast in regions with moderate winters following long hot summers.

Related Links:


Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Chicken Cheaper Than Daal

Meat Industry in Pakistan

Bumper Crops and Soaring Tractor Sales in Pakistan

Meat and Dairy Revolution in Pakistan

Pakistanis Are Among the Most Carnivorous

Eid ul Azha: Multi-Billion Dollar Urban-to-Rural Transfer

Pakistan Among World's Largest Food Producing Countries

Drip Irrigation: Can Pakistan Make its Deserts Bloom?

Pakistan's Agenda at COP26 Climate Conference


Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

Olive Revolution: Pakistan Joins International Olive Council

Pakistan's Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project launched by the PTI government has sparked a silent olive revolution in the country. Pakistan, ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

خره مينه لګته وي
Pakistan has potential to become big olive oil exporting country: IOC
Replies
2
Views
554
K_Bin_W
K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Olive Festival Pakistan 2021
Replies
0
Views
284
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
War Thunder
Featured Pakistan will plant 50 Million Olive Trees - Rs 500 Billion expected annual income
2 3
Replies
38
Views
5K
313ghazi
313ghazi
Indus Pakistan
Olive oil from Pakistan.
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
niaz
N
313ghazi
Faraz inaugurates ‘hemp harvest’ in Rawalpindi
Replies
1
Views
277
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom