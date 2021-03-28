Olive plantation to benefit Pakistan in climate change, exports: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has launched olive plantation campaign in Nowshera district.Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on a day-long visit.The premier was accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Provincial Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant on Climate Change Amin Aslam.Imran Khan was briefed about the olive plantation drive as the government is giving priority to olive cultivation which will not only make the farmers prosper but also help save foreign exchange.The PM, while addressing the inauguration ceremony, said, “Successful olive plantation campaign will benefit Pakistan by addressing climate change and increasing exports of the country.“Pakistan spends a lot on import of edible oil that can be reduced with the production of olive oil locally by planting olive trees particularly on western bank of the Sindh River. Balochistan’s land is also suitable for olive plantation.“Food security is a serious challenge for Pakistan as the country imports sugar, wheat, oil and ghee. The fast growing population adds to this challenge. Production of olive oil can also generate new jobs and flourish businesses in the country.“The primary objective of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s ten billion tree tsunami project is to safeguard our generations from the effects of climate change.“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should use the Miyawaki method of plantation in Peshawar to tackle the growing issue of pollution in the city.“The government is including fruit trees in the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program, which will create new employment opportunities. Areas will be divided in different zones scientifically to plant specific fruit trees.“The youth should participate in plantation campaigns in their areas.”According to sources, the PM will also hold meetings with senior leadership of his party. Prime Minister will also be briefed on provincial political and administrative matters.