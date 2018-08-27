/ Register

  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Olive plantation Pakistan. Farmers support the cause.

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by BHarwana, Aug 27, 2018 at 4:45 AM.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Aug 27, 2018 at 4:45 AM #1
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,114
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,918 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Our country is trapped in many problems and well all have to work together to make Pakistan a better place for us all.

    Pakistan imports a lot of olive oil and it is a very expensive commodity so all average size farmers should join in the cause and start the plantation of olive trees. Govt is giving free trees and the offer ends on August 31.

    Let's all join hands and make Pakistan from olive oil importing country to olive oil exporting country.

    This is a good and profitable cultivation the price of olive oil is 600kg and one acer farm can give up to Rs 300,000 per year. Please at least go for one acer cultivation.

    Remember August 31 is the last date plz don't waste time this will help you your children and your country.



    @balixd
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 27, 2018 at 4:46 AM #2
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,114
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,918 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Please spread the word so that more people can join and avail this opportunity.
     
  3. Aug 27, 2018 at 4:50 AM #3
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,612
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,095 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I heard there was some italians saying Pakistan can grow more Olives than rest combined due to having the perfect region and weather for olives.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 27, 2018 at 4:56 AM #4
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,114
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,918 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Yes the research has been done and farms are more successful than any other region in the world. The experimental farms gave great harvest. It is a success story and help take burden of economy. Olive oil import can fall with in 3 years. Plus olive oil price will be reduced and will also decrease Palm oil import. They are the 2 major burdens on our economy.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:00 AM #5
    denel

    denel PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    2,198
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,412 / -10
    Country:
    South Africa
    Location:
    South Africa
    You have perfect weather for growing olives; there are so many cultivars. I was able to plant olives on my farm no issues many years ago and they are doing really well; we have so many native wild olives; you should check with your universities. Wild olives are very common across the world; if they are there then there is no issue with planting.

    A link from one of our local institutes.

    http://pza.sanbi.org/olea-europaea-subsp-africana
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:09 AM #6
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    10,127
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +155 / 26,416 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Is the north west most suited for olive. And I would imagine Olive farmng offers huge profit margins with even greater export potential. So why has the uptake been slow. Would market forces not encourage this?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:12 AM #7
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,268
    Joined:
    Mar 14, 2017
    Ratings:
    +9 / 3,137 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    The average farmer has no idea about this, or how to get olives or olive oil to market. Our farming sector is not industrialised on the whole.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:17 AM #8
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,114
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,918 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    In agriculture you have to teach the farmers and it takes 3 to 5 years for the plants to start giving income. No farmer employs land this long. Only large farmers who can wait on the income of few acers for 3 years can do it. This is the biggest problem. The best region is potwar for this but could also be done in rest of Punjab.

    For those farmer friends who don't want to commit agricultural land to this please cultivate it on the boundaries and water channels of the fields.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:19 AM #9
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,114
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,918 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Pakistan is the third biggest importer of cooking oil and whole nation is cooking in dalda let's get self sufficient and eat better.
     
  10. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:29 AM #10
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,446
    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,573 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    erm i have land i am willing to grow olive but i need support and water is hard to get no river. we usually wait for rain.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:31 AM #11
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,114
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,918 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Where is your land which area tell me and I will guide you how to over come the problems you face.
     
  12. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:33 AM #12
    newb3e

    newb3e SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,373
    Joined:
    Jun 25, 2007
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,467 / -18
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    not just olives Pakistan imports billions of dollar worth of oil seeds a year if we invest half of that in promoting educating farmers about oil seed farming we can become self sufficient and wont have to import but issue is lack of support from govt lack of education in farmers our major crops are wheat and cotton even though both dont earn much but still our farmers cultivate it because thats the only thing they know. educate farmers invest in them invest in modern agri practices and we can become a major player in oil seed trade.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:36 AM #13
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,114
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,918 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Pakistan is importing $2.710 billion worth of cooking oil raw material every year. This could be ended in just 3 years and this import bill will increase as our population is increasing.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  14. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:37 AM #14
    newb3e

    newb3e SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,373
    Joined:
    Jun 25, 2007
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,467 / -18
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    and then their are evil traders people like me who are always ready to exploit poor farmers! i had a detailed discussion with someone who was promoting olive farming and he was ripping off farmers selling seeds are 4x price and selling oil extractors at insane price.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:38 AM #15
    UnitedPak

    UnitedPak PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    1,165
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2007
    Ratings:
    +2 / 1,766 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    We need to change our diets from ghee to olive oil as much as possible. The health benefits alone are life changing. Glad to see this getting attention.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Page 1 of 2
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 9 (Users: 5, Guests: 3)
  1. newb3e ,
  2. Azadkashmir ,
  3. A.Muqeet khan