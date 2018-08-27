Olive plantation Pakistan. Farmers support the cause.

Our country is trapped in many problems and well all have to work together to make Pakistan a better place for us all. Pakistan imports a lot of olive oil and it is a very expensive commodity so all average size farmers should join in the cause and start the plantation of olive trees. Govt is giving free trees and the offer ends on August 31. Let's all join hands and make Pakistan from olive oil importing country to olive oil exporting country. This is a good and profitable cultivation the price of olive oil is 600kg and one acer farm can give up to Rs 300,000 per year. Please at least go for one acer cultivation. Remember August 31 is the last date plz don't waste time this will help you your children and your country. @balixd