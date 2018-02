Training on olive pruning and micropropagation is being conducted at BARI, Chakwal by Italian expertsItalian olive scientists also visited Tissue culture lab at BARi and gave briefing on olive propagation techniques to BARI scientistAmbassadors of various Countries including Tunisia, Morroco, Kenya, Nigeria,Sudan and Mauritius visited BARI Chakwal on 03.02.2018. The Ambassodars esp of Tunisia & Morocco showed great interest and expressed their will to collaborate with BARI in Olive sector.