What's new

Olive oil from Pakistan.

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,402
183
53,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I came across this video and what surprised me was the potential for olive oil exports from Pakistan. Given huge areas of Balochistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa have the Mediteranean climate idea for olive orchards Pakistan could become a major olive exporter. This offers lucrative opportunity. Again for failure of successive governments this opportunity has been missed. I was in Crete, Greece last year and spent lots of time treking in the countryside in Crete with it's huge olive orchards and watching this video almost reminded me of the same. The similiarity of the environment to Crete is uncanny. I also found loads of figs and grape orchards which means these could also take root here.

The Pakistani olives look lovely.


 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,197
36
16,078
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PTI have started pushing this massively.

We are now making and exporting olive oil.

www.urdupoint.com

KP Govt Focusing On Olive Plantation - UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests and Environment, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar has said that after successful tree plantation under Billion Tree Afforestation Project, the provincial government was now focusing on plantation of olive plants
www.urdupoint.com www.urdupoint.com

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistan’s olive oil producers prepare to enter global market: report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani olive oil producers are preparing to enter the global market as 27.5 million olive trees on more than 30,000 acres of land have been planted.The plantation extends through Pun
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
13,978
-3
22,600
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
I came across this video and what surprised me was the potential for olive oil exports from Pakistan. Given huge areas of Balochistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa have the Mediteranean climate idea for olive orchards Pakistan could become a major olive exporter. This offers lucrative opportunity. Again for failure of successive governments this opportunity has been missed. I was in Crete, Greece last year and spent lots of time treking in the countryside in Crete with it's huge olive orchards and watching this video almost reminded me of the same. The similiarity of the environment to Crete is uncanny. I also found loads of figs and grape orchards which means these could also take root here.

The Pakistani olives look lovely.


Click to expand...





Bro, if only these low IQ "desi" zombies could think like you, we would have been a developed nation by now. The problem with MOST Pakistanis is that love inferiority and mediocrity but hate achievement, hard work and excellence. Always want short cuts and the easy way out............ :disagree:
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,197
36
16,078
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
A quick Google also found that they're really pushing dry fruits and honey - all as part of the billion tree initiative.

CM of Balochistan tweeted about Saffron a few years ago but I don't know if anything became of it. Balochistan is one of the few places in the world you can grow it.
tribune.com.pk

BARDC encourages farmers to cultivate saffron | The Express Tribune

Terms Balochistan’s climate ideal for production of spice
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Sadly I came across something from 1985 suggesting the same thing...

Saffron cultivation in Baluchistan [Pakistan]

AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION
agris.fao.org agris.fao.org
 
Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
9,908
8
13,349
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indus Pakistan said:
I came across this video and what surprised me was the potential for olive oil exports from Pakistan. Given huge areas of Balochistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa have the Mediteranean climate idea for olive orchards Pakistan could become a major olive exporter. This offers lucrative opportunity. Again for failure of successive governments this opportunity has been missed. I was in Crete, Greece last year and spent lots of time treking in the countryside in Crete with it's huge olive orchards and watching this video almost reminded me of the same. The similiarity of the environment to Crete is uncanny. I also found loads of figs and grape orchards which means these could also take root here.

The Pakistani olives look lovely.


Click to expand...
You are VERY late on this one ... PMLN gets credit for starting this project and PTI is taking it to next level adding far more areas.

Pakistani olive oil is top of the class in the world, from the batches produced and tested in labs. There is another thread on it.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,402
183
53,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Bro, if only these low IQ "desi" zombies could think like you, we would have been a developed nation by now. The problem with MOST Pakistanis is that love inferiority and mediocrity but hate achievement, hard work and excellence. Always want short cuts and the easy way out............ :disagree:
Click to expand...
The potential is huge. Pakistan could supply all the home market - thereby actually saving money and improving health. Exports could exceed Spain, Italy or Greek which are the olive oil superpowers.

Olive does not need much water and is ideal for hilly bad lands. A orchard covering the sides of hils make for a really beautiful scene as I saw in Greece. The Greeks used pipes in their orchards. I used to go for run through the orchards and had to take care because of the pipes everywhere running on the ground.

 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
13,978
-3
22,600
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
The potential is huge. Pakistan could supply all the home market - thereby actually saving money and improving health. Exports could exceed Spain, Italy or Greek which are the olive oil superpowers.

Olive does not need much water and is ideal for hilly bad lands. A orchard covering the sides of hils make for a really beautiful scene as I saw in Greece. The Greeks used pipes in their orchards. I used to go for run through the orchards and had to take care because of the pipes everywhere running on the ground.

Click to expand...


I hope so bro!
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,396
-3
8,843
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Good!... welcome to the olive oil production.

I hope there is complete firmness in terms of trade labelling and no-relabelling. Let those who grow get the maximum benefit.

Remember - oil extraction; then the residue left over you still can get pomace which can be used for soap, massage oil and other uses NOT for eating.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,402
183
53,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
masterchief_mirza said:
Hope it hits the shops in UK
Click to expand...
I would love it buy it even if cost more. Just imagine "OLive Oil: Produce of Pakistan". I often get that tub with olive/feta cheese. Now imagine Pakistani olive oil with Pakistani paneer. Mmmmmm ......

And buying it you would know your helping some brother in ruraral farm in Pakistan.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
19,737
1
28,536
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indus Pakistan said:
I came across this video and what surprised me was the potential for olive oil exports from Pakistan. Given huge areas of Balochistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa have the Mediteranean climate idea for olive orchards Pakistan could become a major olive exporter. This offers lucrative opportunity. Again for failure of successive governments this opportunity has been missed. I was in Crete, Greece last year and spent lots of time treking in the countryside in Crete with it's huge olive orchards and watching this video almost reminded me of the same. The similiarity of the environment to Crete is uncanny. I also found loads of figs and grape orchards which means these could also take root here.

The Pakistani olives look lovely.


Click to expand...
I have been on the case of my local KP guys who are loaded and they are from Swat and surrounding areas to grow olive plantations. i tell them because they are loaded and can benefit the areas but sadly they are just laid back enjoying driving porsches. why dont you invest in olive cultivation?
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,396
-3
8,843
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Indus Pakistan said:
I would love it buy it even if cost more. Just imagine "OLive Oil: Produce of Pakistan". I often get that tub with olive/feta cheese. Now imagine Pakistani olive oil with Pakistani paneer. Mmmmmm ......

And buying it you would know your helping some brother in ruraral farm in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
i look towards having olives themselves; olive preserved in salt and lemon etc.
Path-Finder said:
I have been on the case of my local KP guys who are loaded and they are from Swat and surrounding areas to grow olive plantations. i tell them because they are loaded and can benefit the areas but sadly they are just laid back enjoying driving porsches. why dont you invest in olive cultivation?
Click to expand...
I hope they captialise there is a huge value added industries post harvesting waiting to be tapped.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Morpheus
Pakistan’s olive oil producers prepare to enter global market: report
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Clutch
Clutch
Jyotish
In Pakistan’s olive-rich tribal areas, lone oil plant begins operations
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
Clutch
Clutch
S
Pakistan to harvest over 40,000 tons of olive this year
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
Foxtrot Delta
Foxtrot Delta
Z
Infrastructure projects worth 230-250 Billion USD to be completed in 15-18 years.
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
ZAMURD
Z
Clutch
PM Imran launches 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' to boost honey production
Replies
9
Views
378
Vortex
Vortex

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom