Olive oil from Pakistan.

I came across this video and what surprised me was the potential for olive oil exports from Pakistan. Given huge areas of Balochistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa have the Mediteranean climate idea for olive orchards Pakistan could become a major olive exporter. This offers lucrative opportunity. Again for failure of successive governments this opportunity has been missed. I was in Crete, Greece last year and spent lots of time treking in the countryside in Crete with it's huge olive orchards and watching this video almost reminded me of the same. The similiarity of the environment to Crete is uncanny. I also found loads of figs and grape orchards which means these could also take root here.The Pakistani olives look lovely.