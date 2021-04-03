Olive Festival Pakistan 2021

Two day National Olive Festival kicks off

Islamabad, NOV 15: Two day National olive Festival kicks off in National Agriculture Research Centre Islamabad in a joint venture of PSDP. Twenty Eight Olive stakeholders from Public and Private sector participated in the said event. The event was attended by wide range of society including olive farmers, growers, service providers and other entrepreneurs.The Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali was Chief Guest on this occasion. Foreign dignitaries including Ambassador of Republic of Spain to Pakistan and Ambassador of Tunisia, trade & commercial attaché in Spanish Embassy, Director AICS Dr. Emuella Benini also grace the occasion.Speaking on this occasion Managing Director Dr Khair Muhammad Kakar expressed hope that day is not far when Pakistan will be a proactive member of the international olive community. Expressing his thoughts on this function, the chief guest commended the efforts of the organizers and said that continued practice of holding festivals and programs like this will a booster for olive value.At the end, growers, stakeholders, and event managers were awarded with souvenirs for excellent performance in holding such a great event. National project Director thanked all participants.