Old video: China's golden girl and boy, childhood friends Eileen Gu and Su Yiming win 5 medals for China in 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

Eileen Gu and Su Yiming are childhood friends, one Beijing girl and one Jinlin boy, they went to training classes in Beijing together several years ago when they were still little kids.
In this 2022 Beijing winter Olympic Games, these two golden childhood friends won 5 medals for China. Eileen Gu: 2 gold medals and 1 silver medal. Su Yiming: 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal.

Su and Gu are both 18 now.

Old video showing childhood Eileen Gu and Su Yiming playing together in Beijing

 
Almost like a fairytale, a movie should be made based on this 自古英雄出少年
ba3fd4b-5819e31a_750.jpg
CJCDxX1ag-tAUFYjvN0L6bIm0UdBBwmc0bkbW9G5G1s.jpg
8092-2d228e3d872e6b32a3755b096edd109e.jpg

c28ba649c2b04f52b7165f33600dfa4b.jpeg
 

