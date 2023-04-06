What's new

OLD: UK government added Pakistan to multiple Red lists in 2021

Pakistan added to COVID red list from April 9.
There's a travel ban from Pakistan to UK, unless you are British citizen or resident. Even then you have to stay in a 10 day quarantine.
But India isn't in this Red list , despite India having far worse COVID situation, including own variant.

The other Red List Pakistan has been added to is the medical staff Red list. No medical staff can now be hired from Pakistan.
No such ban for India. In fact India is in their "Green list" 🤣🤣

Code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England

Countries added to red list to protect UK against variants of concern

The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh to be added to England’s red list from 9 April 2021.
NooriNuth said:
Pakistan added to COVID red list from April 9.
There's a travel ban from Pakistan to UK, unless you are British citizen or resident. Even then you have to stay in a 10 day quarantine.
But India isn't in this Red list , despite India having far worse COVID situation, including own variant.

The other Red List Pakistan has been added to is the medical staff Red list. No medical staff can now be hired from Pakistan.
No such ban for India. In fact India is in their "Green list" 🤣🤣

Code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England

Countries added to red list to protect UK against variants of concern

The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh to be added to England’s red list from 9 April 2021.
I guaranteed the *** kicking the indians received in Leicester last year is related to these measures. Can you expect these Indian fucks to forget humiliation like this? They’re the most inferiority complex folks in the world.

My Pakistani brothers in UK, street thug politics has its time and place, but now it’s time to get the educated Pakistanis with financial clout to deal with this in a strategic manner.

1000 years of Islamic interaction has fried these guys brains.


NooriNuth said:
Pakistan added to COVID red list from April 9.
There's a travel ban from Pakistan to UK, unless you are British citizen or resident. Even then you have to stay in a 10 day quarantine.
But India isn't in this Red list , despite India having far worse COVID situation, including own variant.

The other Red List Pakistan has been added to is the medical staff Red list. No medical staff can now be hired from Pakistan.
No such ban for India. In fact India is in their "Green list" 🤣🤣

Code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England

Countries added to red list to protect UK against variants of concern

The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh to be added to England’s red list from 9 April 2021.
Code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England

www.gov.uk www.gov.uk

" Through effective bilateral work - such as our memorandums of understanding with the governments of India, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines and Sri Lanka - we are working in partnership to support well managed migration pathways that deliver benefits to the NHS, the health or care professionals, and the sending country. "
 
This news is from 2021
NooriNuth said:
Pakistan added to COVID red list from April 9.
There's a travel ban from Pakistan to UK, unless you are British citizen or resident. Even then you have to stay in a 10 day quarantine.
But India isn't in this Red list , despite India having far worse COVID situation, including own variant.

The other Red List Pakistan has been added to is the medical staff Red list. No medical staff can now be hired from Pakistan.
No such ban for India. In fact India is in their "Green list" 🤣🤣

Code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England

Countries added to red list to protect UK against variants of concern

The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh to be added to England’s red list from 9 April 2021.
Nah, they were too busy teaching him about Islam. The same Islam that the GCC Arab nations follow where millions of indian hindus want to go, work, live and settle depite having a visceral hatred for Islam and Muslims.......shows the unbridgeable superiority of Islamic civilization over indian hindu civilisation.............. :azn:
 
AA_ said:
I guaranteed the *** kicking the indians received in Leicester last year is related to these measures. Can you expect these Indian fucks to forget humiliation like this? They’re the most inferiority complex folks in the world.

My Pakistani brothers in UK, street thug politics has its time and place, but now it’s time to get the educated Pakistanis with financial clout to deal with this in a strategic manner.

1000 years of Islamic interaction has fried these guys brains.


/////editing my post as the OP’s article is dated April 2021.
Click to expand...

These were not even the main Muslim/Pakistani street fighters or gangsters/hitmen. Had they come, there would have been many dead indian hindus in leicester. What the videos from the leicester violence showed was that it takes a minimum of 22 indian hindu men to physically take on 1 non-indian male and they still can't take down a non-india male............ :disagree:..........no wonder suella braverman, priti patel and rishi sunak's sister are breeding with non-indian men..........:azn:

indian men don't have much of a penis........:azn::

CONDOMS 'TOO BIG' FOR INDIAN MEN

CONDOMS made to international sizes are too big for a majority of Indian men, a survey has found.
www.google.co.uk www.google.co.uk
 
Wasn’t aware pajeets were living in 2021. Somebody needs to tell him that a virus has infested his KUMPOOTAR and needs a freshly installed version of windows.

Please call customer service ASAP.

 

