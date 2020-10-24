What's new

Old Punjab

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
56,128
56
86,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Old Sialkot

"Kirpa Ram B.A.S Brothers, Sialkot Sports House", a vintage sport's shop once in Sialkot city Pakistan.



1610568445600.png





1932, a street


1610568486400.png





1610568511603.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
56,128
56
86,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sialkot 1910


1610568569311.png




1883
View of a British Officer's sitting room in Sialkot.


1610568619441.png




Group photo of Indian Medical Staff
Sialkot
Date: 1914


1610568715942.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
56,128
56
86,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1610569668910.png


First train Sialkot to Jammu
Date: 1897



1610569764863.png



Historical Fort of Sialkot.
It used to be in good condition in 60s but now I learnt, is in a pathetic condition.
Date: 1963.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
56,128
56
86,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1910s: View of Railway Station Lyallpur (now Faisalabad)


1610571285290.png




1910s: View of Church in Multan


1610571344811.png




1904: Railway Station, Rawalpindi

1610571409446.png





1909: Scene at Jhelum Railway Station

1610571468958.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
56,128
56
86,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1910s: Victoria Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar), Lyallpur (now Faisalabad)

1610571758305.png



The foundation of majestic Clock Tower was laid on 14 November 1903 by the British lieutenant governor of Punjab Sir Charles Riwaz and the biggest local landlord belonging to the Mian Family of Abdullahpur. The fund was collected at a rate of Rs. 18 per square of land. The fund thus raised was handed over to the Municipal Committee which undertook to complete the project.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
56,128
56
86,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1907: Railway Quarters, Samasatta - Bahawalpur


1610590745489.png





1910s: Jhika Gali, Murree

1610590778001.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
56,128
56
86,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.

1950s: Street Scene, Rawalpindi


1610590852669.png




1913: Lyallpur (Faisal Abad) City booking office


1610590941035.png




1970s: Street Scene, Rawalpindi


1610591106531.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
56,128
56
86,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
* Rawal Pindi: As I saw *

It is not very old that when Rawalpindi used to be a small and very peaceful city. Till the s, the city started from Murir Chowk to end on Saksth Road. At that time, there was no unnecessary traffic in Rawalpindi. Neither was the dragon nor the cleanliness. Almost every small and large house had trees and plants in common.

There was no water shortage in the city due to the abundant underground water reserves. Almost every second third house well It used to be, but in every neighborhood there was a big well, from where the Bahishti, who was called Mashki in Pindi, used to deliver water to every house in leather muskies. Such a big well was Chah Sultan, due to which the name of the whole area was Sultan. The cave has become famous.
One special thing in Rawalpindi used to be fresh vegetables. From the suburbs of Khanna and Tarlai, the dark bull vehicles were loaded with fresh fruits and fresh fruits.

Today, there were farms between Shamsabad and Faizabad, but many of these days. The area which did not exist in Chaklala Housing Scheme 'Muslim Town' Airport Housing Society etc. All these were fields and agricultural areas.

The main bus of the city was Liaquat Bagh which was transferred to Pirudhai in or Liaquat Bagh. Liaquat used to settle different cities and towns.

Murree road was the main highway of the city which was probably named Mohammad Raza Shah Pahlavi Road in the name of Shah Iran. There were plants in the middle of the road on which seasonal flowers were feeding spring and yes Rawalpindi I used to be a Chandni Square.

There was a round garden in the middle of the square. The road from the square to the commercial market was very delicious and nice yogurt. Commercial market is a small with open exports and wide roads. Sea market used to be. These exports are still there but have been dumped by suggestions.

Between Chandni Chowk to commercial market, there was a residential area with tall trees, greener and lush flowers and plants. Thus the commercial market from Chandni Chowk used to be an enjoyable walk. There were no rickshaws in Rawalpindi. Tanga was a popular ride. Eating and drinking people preferred black yellow morris taxi but there was only tanga in the city. Fawara Chowk 'Committee Chowk' Chowk Chah Sultan and Bani Chowk which is now probably called ′′ Sunny ′′ Chowk. There were big tanga stands. Here There were also the cores to give water to horses.

Leaving a few areas, the city used to become deserted after Isha. There was no custom of eating outside the house. If there was a mood to eat something at night, a milky shop was popular at Committee Chowk. College Road and Bani Mohalla Tikka and kebab shops were open late at night. But they were considered unwanted because it was thought that only Obash and wanderers were going to these places last night.

There was a direct road from Faizabad to travel from Islamabad to the airport but most of the people used to go from Murree road to Chah Sultan Chowk to the airport. Raqam al-Rauf had visited the Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on this road many times in his childhood. It was seen going. In this time, traffic for VIP, but cities were not closed. The political leadership of the city was Khursheed Hassan Mir 'Javed Hakeem Qureshi' with the real Sheikh Rasheed Advocate and Raja Anwar, educated and high minded personalities like the city. Was.

Many important scholars and literary names of the country were residents of Rawalpindi. For example, Shafiq-ur-Rehman ' Mumtaz Mufti ' Syed Zamir Jafri ' Colonel Muhammad Khan ' Anwar Masood ' Aziz Malik, but if they keep writing, this list will be long.

There were many playgrounds and gardens in the city. Three major grounds on Murree Road, Central Hospital Ground, Shabstan Cinema and Liaquat Bagh Ground were located and every residential area had a field or park. Alas, all these are encroachments and the end of the day Andesh has been killed by development.

As the headquarters of the Northern Subcontinent Command of ′′ British Indian Bad Army "" Rawalpindi was important even before independence. The cantonment area ahead of Murid Chowk used to be green ' silent and extremely clean. In the construction of the cantonment. The architecture of Victorian and British rule was prominent. But leave the cantonment mention for another seat.

Historically Rawalpindi was a city of Hindus and Sikhs. Almost all the ancient residential areas like Kartapura ' Angatpura ' Bagh Sardaran ' Amarpura ' Mohanpura, Arya Mohalla, Chattian Hattian ' were settled by Hindus and Sikhs and most of the businessmen of the city. And the traders were also Hindus or Sikhs. By the way, the old city has been spoiled, but there are still many old houses and beautiful historical buildings. These are the historic heritage of the city that needs to be maintained. Don't know Who would do this?



1616956115182.png



The Mall Rawalpindi
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Punjab Cops Recover Body Of 6-Year-Old Girl, Allegedly Raped, Burnt Alive
Replies
2
Views
168
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Sulman Badshah
Punjab approved 2 cotton seed with avg 50 Maund yield (almost 2.5 times than existing seed)
Replies
8
Views
532
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Morpheus
‘Nawaz is a RAW agent,’ old video of PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari goes viral
Replies
10
Views
898
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Zapper
Two Lashkar Terrorists Arrested In Punjab
Replies
5
Views
511
NeonNinja
NeonNinja
A
Rice racket: From the paddy fields of Bihar to the mandis of Punjab
Replies
8
Views
279
Andhadhun
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom