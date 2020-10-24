Old Punjab

* Rawal Pindi: As I saw *It is not very old that when Rawalpindi used to be a small and very peaceful city. Till the s, the city started from Murir Chowk to end on Saksth Road. At that time, there was no unnecessary traffic in Rawalpindi. Neither was the dragon nor the cleanliness. Almost every small and large house had trees and plants in common.There was no water shortage in the city due to the abundant underground water reserves. Almost every second third house well It used to be, but in every neighborhood there was a big well, from where the Bahishti, who was called Mashki in Pindi, used to deliver water to every house in leather muskies. Such a big well was Chah Sultan, due to which the name of the whole area was Sultan. The cave has become famous.One special thing in Rawalpindi used to be fresh vegetables. From the suburbs of Khanna and Tarlai, the dark bull vehicles were loaded with fresh fruits and fresh fruits.Today, there were farms between Shamsabad and Faizabad, but many of these days. The area which did not exist in Chaklala Housing Scheme 'Muslim Town' Airport Housing Society etc. All these were fields and agricultural areas.The main bus of the city was Liaquat Bagh which was transferred to Pirudhai in or Liaquat Bagh. Liaquat used to settle different cities and towns.Murree road was the main highway of the city which was probably named Mohammad Raza Shah Pahlavi Road in the name of Shah Iran. There were plants in the middle of the road on which seasonal flowers were feeding spring and yes Rawalpindi I used to be a Chandni Square.There was a round garden in the middle of the square. The road from the square to the commercial market was very delicious and nice yogurt. Commercial market is a small with open exports and wide roads. Sea market used to be. These exports are still there but have been dumped by suggestions.Between Chandni Chowk to commercial market, there was a residential area with tall trees, greener and lush flowers and plants. Thus the commercial market from Chandni Chowk used to be an enjoyable walk. There were no rickshaws in Rawalpindi. Tanga was a popular ride. Eating and drinking people preferred black yellow morris taxi but there was only tanga in the city. Fawara Chowk 'Committee Chowk' Chowk Chah Sultan and Bani Chowk which is now probably called ′′ Sunny ′′ Chowk. There were big tanga stands. Here There were also the cores to give water to horses.Leaving a few areas, the city used to become deserted after Isha. There was no custom of eating outside the house. If there was a mood to eat something at night, a milky shop was popular at Committee Chowk. College Road and Bani Mohalla Tikka and kebab shops were open late at night. But they were considered unwanted because it was thought that only Obash and wanderers were going to these places last night.There was a direct road from Faizabad to travel from Islamabad to the airport but most of the people used to go from Murree road to Chah Sultan Chowk to the airport. Raqam al-Rauf had visited the Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on this road many times in his childhood. It was seen going. In this time, traffic for VIP, but cities were not closed. The political leadership of the city was Khursheed Hassan Mir 'Javed Hakeem Qureshi' with the real Sheikh Rasheed Advocate and Raja Anwar, educated and high minded personalities like the city. Was.Many important scholars and literary names of the country were residents of Rawalpindi. For example, Shafiq-ur-Rehman ' Mumtaz Mufti ' Syed Zamir Jafri ' Colonel Muhammad Khan ' Anwar Masood ' Aziz Malik, but if they keep writing, this list will be long.There were many playgrounds and gardens in the city. Three major grounds on Murree Road, Central Hospital Ground, Shabstan Cinema and Liaquat Bagh Ground were located and every residential area had a field or park. Alas, all these are encroachments and the end of the day Andesh has been killed by development.As the headquarters of the Northern Subcontinent Command of ′′ British Indian Bad Army "" Rawalpindi was important even before independence. The cantonment area ahead of Murid Chowk used to be green ' silent and extremely clean. In the construction of the cantonment. The architecture of Victorian and British rule was prominent. But leave the cantonment mention for another seat.Historically Rawalpindi was a city of Hindus and Sikhs. Almost all the ancient residential areas like Kartapura ' Angatpura ' Bagh Sardaran ' Amarpura ' Mohanpura, Arya Mohalla, Chattian Hattian ' were settled by Hindus and Sikhs and most of the businessmen of the city. And the traders were also Hindus or Sikhs. By the way, the old city has been spoiled, but there are still many old houses and beautiful historical buildings. These are the historic heritage of the city that needs to be maintained. Don't know Who would do this?The Mall Rawalpindi