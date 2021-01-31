Old Punjab Province

An Aerial View of Allama Iqbal Chowk (Drumaan Wala Chowk), Sialkot.
Allama Iqbal Chowk was previously called Drumaan Wala Chowk because of drums all around the chowk. Later, drums were replaced by cemented pillars and finally a minaret, with Iqbal’s Shaheen on its top, was built.
Peepal Wala Chowk, Kachehri Road, Sialkot.
Photo by Chic One.
The Sailkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Photo by Pakia.
An Old Bungalow in Sialkot.
This beautiful building, a marvel in architecture, is in a dilapidated condition. Nobody seems to be interested in preserving this heritage. It will crumble down if necessary repairs and preservation work is not undertaken immediately. But there is a big question, ‘ Who will initiate it?’ May be some well-to=do son of the soil awakens to the challenge.
Bishamberdass & Sons Furniture House Sailkot Cantonment
Sony TV Centre Sialkot.
Photo by goharMirza97.
Chic One Chicken Shop, Abbot Road, Sialkot.
A modern chicken shop on Abbot Road. Photo by Chic One.
Jinnah Stadium – Conelley Park.
The Connelley Park (named after a British Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot) was converted to Jinnah Stadium (by another Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot, Mr. Waqar Ahmed) in 1979.
Garrison Park (Now Fatima Jinnah Park) Sialkot
Entrance of Fatima Jinnah Park, Sialkot
Fatima Jinnah Park (Formerly Garrison Park) Sialkot
An Old Milestone at Quaid-e-Azam Road, Sialkot
A Post Office at Sialkot
KFC, Sialkot
McDonald’s at Sialkot Cantt
Sindbad at Sialkot Cantt
Scotch Mission High School (Now Government Christian High School), Sialkot.
Scotch Mission School Sialkot was established in 1857 by the Church of Scotland Mission. It was initially a middle school which was upgraded to secondary level in 1864. In 1889 Scotch Mission College was established in the same premises. When the building of Murray College was built, the college was shifted in the new building on 27th October 1909.
Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal joined Scotch Mission School in 1883. He passed his middle standard exam in 1891, Entrance/matriculation exam in 1893 and intermediate exam in 1895.
Revolutionary Poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz
joined this school in 1917 and passed his Matriculation in 1927. In 1969 Mission ceased its activities in Pakistan and school’s name was changed to Christian High School instead of Scotch Mission High School. In 1972 the school was nationalized as per Government policy.
Photos of Sialkot: Scotch Mission High School, Kanak Mandi, Sialkot (School of Allama Iqbal).
Murray College, Sialkot
. Murray College, the alma mater of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Faiz Ahmed Faiz, was started in 1868 as Scotch Mission High School situated in Kanak Mandi. It was upgraded to an Intermediate College in 1889 in the same school building. Allama Iqbal joined the said school in 1883 in class one and matriculated in 1893. He was enrolled as an Intermediate student on May 5,1893.
For 20 years, classes were met in the same building and by almost the same staff. The first Intermediate class (11th class) was started with only eleven boys. The teaching staff including the principal Rev. Dr J.W. Younqson consisted of only four members, Maulvi Mir Hasan, Mr Narinjan Das and Sardar Harnam Singh. Of these, Maulvi Mir Hasan; the recipient of the title Shams ul Ulema; Dr Iqbal’s teacher and mentor, served the school and the college for a record period of sixty years.
The college moved to its present premises in 1909 and its name was changed to Murray College. It was necessitated by a legacy left by Captain John Murray for the college.
In 1956, the college was given nationalistic touch and Professor R.C. Thomas (a reputed teacher of Botany and Zoology) was appointed as the first national principal. He retired in 1964. His successor, Dr F.S. Khair Ullah was an all time popular teacher of Poetry and Drama. He was a gifted orator, editor, writer, satirist and humorist. He retired soon after the nationalization of the college in 1972.