What's new

Old Photo Of Drone Shot Down In Libya Shared As Downed Chinese UAV Along LAC In India

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,859
-12
93,179
Country
China
Location
China

Old Photo Of Drone Shot Down In Libya Shared As Downed Chinese UAV Along LAC In India​

Defense False
March 26, 2022 Manjori Borkotoky




Thumbnail-Post-No-16-manjori-1024x576.png

A photo being shared widely on social media platforms shows a downed small aircraft and a soldier in army fatigues walking beside it with a claim that Indian forces have successfully shot down an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) near the Line of Actual Control(LAC) between India and China. The text on the image also claims that DRDO or Defense Research and Development Organisation has arrived at the location and is collecting the parts of the fallen aircraft. Here’s the image:
W73PUwmhG7qAFAe6jkezHUd4hpYFXftjXiCrwc7o9LyTXH53Kmx6nLUludQkdkkZuOXpFIyMaw4Rc86iFlWL-jGQZWhC8lyuthx0ETvd4uofCzsY9X_ERpRvxfUMuzSUTComsfrD

The image was sent to us on our WhatsApp Factline number 904 905 3770 by subscribers with a request to verify if the claim is true.
Fact Crescendo found that the image is actually from Libya and the incident took place in 2019. Here are the details of the Fact Check:
FACT CHECK METHODOLOGY
At first, we checked for any recent news reports of a Chinese Drone or Aircraft shot down at the Line of Actual Control. We did not find any such news report.
Following this, we ran a reverse image search on Yandex and saw a number of old links of news websites, most of which stated that the incident had taken place in Libya in 2019. Here is one such news report, published on August 3, 2019 on The Libya Observer:
i9NX8q1oChxoou4IFYQRbl1ZUs1By1moz6BRAVPGfV2CAyXU3qz-wog9zgD-2W0DrRxo2bHPcLQ5Xn-jvm8vK-k_CNJSsVT1j1OIsoSlBMqLur-eUOqD-5NWKvib8UqzSOif6eL6

Screenshot, news report, The Libya Observer
The Libya Observer Link
The news reports states “The Libyan Army’s Volcano of Rage Operation of the Presidential Council has announced shooting down a Chinese Wing Loong drone provided by the UAE to Khalifa Haftar’s forces in the area between Abu Grein and Al-Wishka, southern Misrata.
The media office of the operation said that the Air Force of the Libyan Army intercepted the UAE’s drone and shot it down.”
We checked out other articles too which carried the same image and were published around the same time. We also found articles on the same incident on Millitary Africa, a website that publishes information about military operations, weapons and equipment.
OIaEZH5f3DpBXwCaIDxwd68QPVzV6cdXQdfqKclg6cP7CVlsFg0yWISw2_AoByWM1x1DUOX_9up_Xj71NRPxVxbnn6dWF8nVExH9StDlP_LvC52ZfzHtGpl-0OJHJzHEr_9u4TXl

Screenshot, article, Millitary Africa
Millitary Africa Link
The article says “Few days after two Aeronautics Orbiter-3 Small Tactical UAS belonging to the forces allied with the Government of National Accord was shot down by the Libyan National Army, a Wing Loong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) has also been shot down.
GNA sources disclosed that the Wing Loong II UCAV was attempting to conduct airstrikes on behalf of the LNA near Misrata, Libya on 3 August morning.”
CONCLUSION
The above evidences make it clear that the image is from 2019, Libya and not from the Line of Actual Control between India and China. In addition, we did not find any report, which states that Indian Forces intercepted and shot down a Chinese Unmanned Aerial Vehicle along the LAC. The image shared is out of context and therefore the claim made about the image is False.

english.factcrescendo.com

Old photo of drone shot down in Libya shared as incident along LAC in India - FactCrescendo | The leading fact-checking website in India

A photo being shared widely on social media platforms shows a downed small aircraft and a soldier in army fatigues walking beside it with a claim that Indian forces have successfully shot down an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) near the Line of Actual Control(LAC) between India and China. The text...
english.factcrescendo.com english.factcrescendo.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Russian Pantsir Systems Shot down 40 Turkish Drones over Syrian, Libya
Replies
10
Views
682
dBSPL
dBSPL
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chinese troops stop Indian graziers in Ladakh’s Demchok
Replies
1
Views
209
EDIR NO LIVED
E
Foinikas
Greece has a TB2!? A weird rumor
Replies
13
Views
423
[TR]AHMET
[TR]AHMET
beijingwalker
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi warns of 'war' after reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh
Replies
9
Views
371
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
khansaheeb
Russia’s S-400 Missile System Gains First Blood in Ukraine: Su-27 Shot Down 150km Away - Reports
Replies
0
Views
797
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom