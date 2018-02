Biharis were punished by the Mitro Bahini (the alliance of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini) for being the strongest supporters of Pakistani Army during the liberation war of Bangladesh against Pakistan. Bangladesh (1971)Photographer- Jack GarofaloA group of Pakistani military sitting in the open field after surrendering to Mitro bahini (the alliance of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini) during the liberation war of Bangladesh against Pakistan. Near Khulna, Bangladesh (1971)Photographer- Jack GarofaloAn Indian tank is progressing in the countryside towards Dhaka during the liberation war of Bangladesh against Pakistan. Bangladesh, November (1971)Photographer- Jack GarofaloBiharis were punished by the Mitro Bahini (the alliance of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini) for being the strongest supporters of Pakistani Army during the liberation war of Bangladesh against Pakistan. Bangladesh (1971)Photographer- Jack GarofaloThe corpse of a Pakistani soldier lying in an area of agricultural crops during the liberation war of Bangladesh against Pakistan. Bangladesh (1971)Photographer- Jack GarofaloBengali Muktijoddhas and Indian Army soldiers smiling while saluting in front of a camp during the liberation war of Bangladesh against Pakistan. Bangladesh (1971)Photographer- Jack GarofaloSyed Nazrul ISLAM (M) Acting President in the absence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the liberation war of Bangladesh against Pakistan. Bangladesh, December 6 (1971)Photographer- Jack Garofalo