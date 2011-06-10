Old Peshawar

Timeline of Peshawar History



127 CE - Purushapura becomes eastern capital of Buddhist kingdom Gandhara (approximate date).978 CE - Sabaktagin defeats Jayapala.1001 - 27 November: Battle of Peshawar; Mahmud of Ghazni in power.1006 - Mahmud of Ghazni defeats Anandapala.1180 - Mu'izz-Ud-Din Muhammad Ibn Sam in power.1630 - Mohabbat Khan Mosque built.1758 - 8 May: Battle of Peshawar; Marathas in power.1810 - Wazir Bagh (garden) laid out.[citation needed]1825 - Sikh Ranjit Singh in power.1834--Hari Singh Nalwa in power. Bala Hissar (fort) rebuilt.1838 - Italian Paolo Avitabile in power.1849-Gorak Nath Temple built.1850 - Grand Trunk Road Lahore-Peshawar extension constructed (approximate date).1851 - Peshawar cemetery established.1860 - Flood.1867 - Municipality constituted.1868- British Peshawar Cantonment laid out near city.Population: 56,589 (city); 58,555 (municipality).1881 - Population: 79,982.1882 - Sethi Mohallah residence built.1883 - All Saints Church opens in cantonment.1891 - Population: 54,191.1900-- Cunningham clock tower built. Edwardes College established.1901-- City becomes capital of the North-West Frontier Province.Population: 95,147.1906 - Victoria Hall built.1907 - Peshawar Museum founded.1909 - Ancient Buddhist Kanishka casket discovered by archaeologists in Shah-ji-Dheri near city.1913 - Islamia College established.[1922 - Kapoor Haveli (residence) built.1925 - Khaiber railway built.1930. 23 April: Qissa Khwani Bazaar massacre.Novelty cinema opens.1932 - Khyber Mail newspaper begins publication.1934 - Landsdowne cinema opens.1936 - Radio station begins broadcasting.1939 - Al Falah newspaper begins publication.1941--Al-Jamiat-e-Sarhad newspaper begins publication.Population: 130,967.1947 - City becomes part of the Dominion of Pakistan.1948 - City becomes capital of the Peshawar province.1949 - Frontier Corps military reserve headquartered in Bala Hissar (fort).1950 - University of Peshawar established.Shahab-e-saqib and Qallandar Urdu-language newspapers begin publication.1951 - Population: 114,000.[6]1954 - Khyber Medical College established.1955 --City becomes part of West Pakistan.The Statesman English-language newspaper begins publication.Abasin Arts Society established.1956 - City becomes part of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.1958 - Amal newspaper begins publication.[20]1964 - Peshawar Press Club founded.1965 - Bacha Khan International Airport in operation.1975 -- Qayyum Stadium opens... Hayatabad suburb established.1976 - Wahdat Pashto-language newspaper begins publication.1977 - Shahādat newspaper begins publication.1980 - May: Explosion at Jamiat Islami Afghanistan headquarters.1981 - Population: 555,000..Kacha Garhi refugee camp established near city.1982 -- Jalozai Afghan refugee camp in operation.Afghan Islamic Press news agency established.1984 - Mujāhid Wulas newspaper begins publication.1985 -- Karkhano Market and Nishtar Hall established.The Frontier Post (English-language) newspaper begins publication.1987 - Frontier Times in publication (approximate date).1988 - Al-Qaeda Islamist group organized.1996 - Qalb-e-Asia Cultural Centre established.1998 - Population: 982,816.