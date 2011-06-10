Old Peshawar

Timeline of Peshawar History
Prior to 19th century
127 CE - Purushapura becomes eastern capital of Buddhist kingdom Gandhara (approximate date).
978 CE - Sabaktagin defeats Jayapala.
1001 - 27 November: Battle of Peshawar; Mahmud of Ghazni in power.
1006 - Mahmud of Ghazni defeats Anandapala.
1180 - Mu'izz-Ud-Din Muhammad Ibn Sam in power.
1630 - Mohabbat Khan Mosque built.
1758 - 8 May: Battle of Peshawar; Marathas in power.
19th century
1810 - Wazir Bagh (garden) laid out.[citation needed]
1825 - Sikh Ranjit Singh in power.
1834--Hari Singh Nalwa in power. Bala Hissar (fort) rebuilt.
1838 - Italian Paolo Avitabile in power.
1849- British in power.
Gorak Nath Temple built.
1850 - Grand Trunk Road Lahore-Peshawar extension constructed (approximate date).
1851 - Peshawar cemetery established.
1860 - Flood.
1867 - Municipality constituted.
1868- British Peshawar Cantonment laid out near city.
Population: 56,589 (city); 58,555 (municipality).
1881 - Population: 79,982.
1882 - Sethi Mohallah residence built.
1883 - All Saints Church opens in cantonment.
1891 - Population: 54,191.
20th century
1900-- Cunningham clock tower built. Edwardes College established.
1901-- City becomes capital of the North-West Frontier Province.
Population: 95,147.
1906 - Victoria Hall built.
1907 - Peshawar Museum founded.
1909 - Ancient Buddhist Kanishka casket discovered by archaeologists in Shah-ji-Dheri near city.
1913 - Islamia College established.[
1922 - Kapoor Haveli (residence) built.
1925 - Khaiber railway built.
1930. 23 April: Qissa Khwani Bazaar massacre.
Novelty cinema opens.
1932 - Khyber Mail newspaper begins publication.
1934 - Landsdowne cinema opens.
1936 - Radio station begins broadcasting.
1939 - Al Falah newspaper begins publication.
1941--Al-Jamiat-e-Sarhad newspaper begins publication.
Population: 130,967.
1947 - City becomes part of the Dominion of Pakistan.
1948 - City becomes capital of the Peshawar province.
1949 - Frontier Corps military reserve headquartered in Bala Hissar (fort).
1950 - University of Peshawar established.
Shahab-e-saqib and Qallandar Urdu-language newspapers begin publication.
1951 - Population: 114,000.[6]
1954 - Khyber Medical College established.
1955 --City becomes part of West Pakistan.
The Statesman English-language newspaper begins publication.
Abasin Arts Society established.
1956 - City becomes part of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
1958 - Amal newspaper begins publication.[20]
1964 - Peshawar Press Club founded.
1965 - Bacha Khan International Airport in operation.
1975 -- Qayyum Stadium opens... Hayatabad suburb established.
1976 - Wahdat Pashto-language newspaper begins publication.
1977 - Shahādat newspaper begins publication.
1980 - May: Explosion at Jamiat Islami Afghanistan headquarters.
1981 - Population: 555,000..Kacha Garhi refugee camp established near city.
1982 -- Jalozai Afghan refugee camp in operation.
Afghan Islamic Press news agency established.
1984 - Mujāhid Wulas newspaper begins publication.
1985 -- Karkhano Market and Nishtar Hall established.
The Frontier Post (English-language) newspaper begins publication.
1987 - Frontier Times in publication (approximate date).
1988 - Al-Qaeda Islamist group organized.
1996 - Qalb-e-Asia Cultural Centre established.
1998 - Population: 982,816.