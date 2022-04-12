Old man gets beaten by Mustafa Nawaz and Noor Alam Khan

You have been posting messaging supporting the imported government. You seem to have changed your tune.Welcome to purana pakistan where thugs can beat and abduct everyone
You have been posting messaging supporting the imported government. You seem to have changed your tune.
I only post the truthYou have been posting messaging supporting the imported government. You seem to have changed your tune.
It is what it isNo court will charge them. The old man will probably end up in jail for being assaulted.