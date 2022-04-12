Old man gets beaten by Mustafa Nawaz and Noor Alam Khan

Peshawar MNA/noor alam was confronted by old folk, likely his voter. That PPP thug comes in and beats the man infront of his family..its their pakistan they can beat who ever they want



I wont be surpised if he is lyn by his voters in peshawar

This guy is disgrace to pushtoons



Welcome to purana pakistan where thugs can beat and abduct everyone



I hope patwaris like it



He should stay hidden in islamabd