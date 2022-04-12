What's new

Old man gets beaten by Mustafa Nawaz and Noor Alam Khan

Peshawar MNA/noor alam was confronted by old folk, likely his voter. That PPP thug comes in and beats the man infront of his family..its their pakistan they can beat who ever they want

I wont be surpised if he is lyn by his voters in peshawar
This guy is disgrace to pushtoons

Welcome to purana pakistan where thugs can beat and abduct everyone

I hope patwaris like it

He should stay hidden in islamabd
 
Quran:
(25:27) a Day when the wrong-doer will bite his hands, saying: "Would that I had stood by the Messenger!
(25:28) Woe is me! Would that I had not taken such a one for a friend!
(25:29) He led me astray from the Admonition that had come to me. Satan proved to be a great betrayer of man."
 
tman786 said:
You have been posting messaging supporting the imported government. You seem to have changed your tune.
Click to expand...
I only post the truth
The truth is majority of pakistan support purana pakistan(i dont but majority does)
I just point it out

tman786 said:
No court will charge them. The old man will probably end up in jail for being assaulted.
Click to expand...
It is what it is
If model town didnt effect pakistanis this isnt anything
He is lucky he wasnt killed


People think polticans are powerful no they have been goven POWER by you

Anyway i am happy good for me as i am an elite i will florish in purana pakistan
 

