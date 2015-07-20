/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

Old Karachi

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by ghazi52, Jul 20, 2015.

Page 1 of 19
  1. Jul 20, 2015 #1
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,663
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,169 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Old Karachi..............................
    [​IMG]
    1907

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
    The Empress Market, the principal market of Karachi, is situated on the Preedy Street in Sadar Bazaar. It is built in the Domestic Gothic style, and was opened in 1891. In the front rises the main Tower 140 ft. high, with a clock of four iron skeleton dials, each 6 ft. in diameter.
    .
    .
    Karachi in 1800's
    Frere street suddar bazar
    Photograph with a view looking northwards along Frere Street in Karachi, with the tower of the Empress Market partially visible in the right background.

    [​IMG]

    Clerk street saddar

    [​IMG]

    Clifton road
    Photograph with a view looking along Clifton Road in Karachi,

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 10
    • Positive Rating Positive Rating x 1
  2. Jul 20, 2015 #2
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,663
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,169 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    .....................
    Birds eye view Victoria road

    Photograph with a view of Karachi looking in a northerly direction along Victoria Road, with St Andrew's Church visible in the distance, c.1900

    [​IMG]


    Karachi gymkhana

    The British had also developed the concept of gymkhanas or sports-houses which provided facilities for all sorts of sports and games for the colonial population in the sub-continent. The Karachi Gymkhana Club, located on Scandal Point (later Club) Road, was a large Tudor-style building, constructed in 1886.

    [​IMG]


    Trans Liari Market

    At the end of the nineteenth century the Trans-Lyari Quarter of the city was made up of a cluster of poor settlements mostly consisting of reed and mud plastered huts with some more permanent dwellings. At this time one-quarter of the population of Karachi lived in this area across the Lyari River.

    [​IMG]


    .

    ..........................

    ........Karachi street
    Photograph of a busy street scene in Karachi, taken by an unknown photographer.
    [​IMG]


    Sindh Arts college

    Photograph of the D.J. Sind Arts College (now known as the D. J. Government Science College) of Karachi, taken by an unknown photographer, c.1900, from an album of 46 prints titled 'Karachi Views'. Designed by James Strachan and considered this architect's greatest achievement, the college was built between 1887 and 1893. Named after the Sindhi philanthropist Dayaram Jethmal, whose two family members contributed towards its cost, the building was constructed in the neoclassical, or 'Italian architectural style'. A considerable amount of money was spent on the interior of the college; the floors comprised mosaic tiles imported from Belgium and the eight-foot wide main staircase was fitted with ornamental cast-iron work from McFarlane & Company of Glasgow. Karachi, once the capital of Pakistan, is now the capital of Sindh province and the major port and main commercial centre of the country. It was a strategically located small port at a protected natural harbour on the Arabian Sea north-west of the mouth of the Indus, and was developed and expanded by the British when they took over Sindh in the mid-19th century to serve the booming trade from the Punjab and the wheat and cotton regions of the sub-continent.
    [​IMG]
    ....................
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 14
  3. Jul 20, 2015 #3
    rockstar08

    rockstar08 BANNED

    Messages:
    11,118
    Joined:
    Sep 18, 2013
    Ratings:
    +16 / 10,962 / -32
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    very nice ... Thanks for Posting
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  4. Jul 20, 2015 #4
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,663
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,169 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    My beloved city.................:smitten::smitten::smitten:

    ..................................................
    ......Napier road bridge

    Karachi, Pakistan Pre 1900's
    Photograph taken by an unknown photographer in Karachi, c.1900, with a general view along the iron Napier Mole bridge connecting Karachi with Kiamari,

    [​IMG]
    .
    .
    .
    [​IMG]

    Symbol of Old Karachi

    [​IMG]

    Synagogue in Karachi, torn down in 80's

    .......I visited the place.

    ....Elphie street..........
    ....[​IMG]
    .
    .
    ..Bander road ....

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 11
  5. Jul 20, 2015 #5
    Pak_Track

    Pak_Track FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    383
    Joined:
    Apr 18, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 328 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Too damn populated now.
     
  6. Jul 20, 2015 #6
    black-hawk_101

    black-hawk_101 BANNED

    Messages:
    2,359
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 359 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Really Karachi was and is still the main Power House of this region. I am sure Gwadar will do a job of just shifting the population interest towards the western coast. But Karachi will live ON.
     
  7. Jul 20, 2015 #7
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,663
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,169 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    ...............
    .............British Union Jack Club (now Sind Club) , in 1930s

    [​IMG]

    B.P Factory, in 1953

    [​IMG]

    Street scene in 1969

    [​IMG]

    Street Scene of Bandar Road(now M.A Jinnah) in 1969

    [​IMG]

    Boulton Market in 1920s.


    [​IMG]......
    ......................
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  8. Jul 20, 2015 #8
    pak-marine

    pak-marine ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,612
    Joined:
    May 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +6 / 9,014 / -23
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The city looks better & better the more we go back into time .. I guess Nature taking its course on the city it was never supposed to house so many people ..
     
  9. Jul 20, 2015 #9
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,663
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,169 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    ..............[​IMG]
    .
    .
    [​IMG]

    .
    ........
     
    Last edited: Jul 20, 2015
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  10. Jul 20, 2015 #10
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,663
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,169 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    ................
    A Camel Cart and Tram on a Road in Karachi

    [​IMG]

    Municipal Hall, Karachi, 1954

    [​IMG]
    ..................
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  11. Jul 20, 2015 #11
    ArsalanKhan21

    ArsalanKhan21 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,982
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 5,066 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada


     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  12. Jul 20, 2015 #12
    [Bregs]

    [Bregs] SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,086
    Joined:
    Aug 11, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 8,143 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Great share, very nostalgic pics
     
  13. Aug 1, 2015 #13
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,663
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,169 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    .................................M.A Jinnah road in 1967

    [​IMG]......................
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  14. Aug 1, 2015 #14
    JonAsad

    JonAsad ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,980
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2007
    Ratings:
    +1 / 22,883 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    the British built it we destroyed it- such a shame-
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  15. Aug 27, 2015 #15
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,663
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,169 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    ................................................................
    Burns Road in 1963

    [​IMG]


    A.B.C. Chinese Restaurant - 1950s

    [​IMG]
    ............
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
Page 1 of 19
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)