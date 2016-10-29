What's new

Old Islamabad

Brief history of Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory is the capital of Pakistan. It is known for considered one of the earliest sites of human settlement in Asia. 500,000 to 100,000 years old Stone Age artifacts in this region was traced. Items of pottery and utensils dating back to prehistory have been found. Human skulls have been found dating back to 5000 BC that show this region was home to Neolithic people who settled on the banks of the Swaan River, who developed small communities in the region at around 3000 BC. Situated at one end of the Indus Valley Civilization, the area was an early settlement of the Aryan community. Their civilization flourished here between the 23rd and 18th centuries BC. A Buddhist town once existed in the region. Many great armies such as those of Zahiruddin Babur, Genghis Khan, Timur and Ahmad Shah Durrani used the corridor through Islamabad on their way to invade the rest of the Subcontinent. Modern Islamabad is based on the old settlement known as Saidpur. The British took control of the region in 1849 and built South Asia's largest cantonment in the region.

Construction and development of the city

When Pakistan gained independence in 1947, Karachi was made first capital of Pakistan, but due to some reasons it was shifted to Islamabad in 1960 by
Ayub Khan.

In 1958, a commission was made to select a suitable site for the national capital with particular emphasis on location, climate, logistics, and defence requirements along with other attributes. After extensive study, research, and a thorough review of potential sites, the commission recommended the area northeast of Rawalpindi in 1959.

A Greek firm of architects, Konstantinos Apostolos Doxiadis, designed the master plan of the city based on a grid plan which was triangular in shape with its apex towards the Margalla Hills. The capital was not moved directly from Karachi to Islamabad; it was first shifted temporarily to Rawalpindi in the early sixties and then to Islamabad when the essential development work was completed in 1966.


Islamabad in c.1969
State Bank Building (old National Assembly) & Secretariat

The President's House is in the construction phase, 1976

Abpara Chowk, Islamabad in 70's

State Bank Building (old National Assembly) under construction,


Prime Minister House under construction


The most iconic landmark in Islamabad is Faisal Masjid. Funded by the late King Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia and designed by a famous Turkish architect Vedat Delokay at the cost of over 120 million USD.
The Masjid and road adjacent to it is named in the honour of King Faisal. One of the best King Saudi Arabia ever had. @Sargon of Akkad @Saudi Typhoon @alarabi
The most iconic landmark in Islamabad is Faisal Masjid. Funded by the late King Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia and designed by a famous Turkish architect Vedat Delokay at the cost of over 120 million USD.
The Masjid and road adjacent to it is named in the honour of King Faisal. One of the best King Saudi Arabia ever had. @Sargon of Akkad @Saudi Typhoon @alarabi
Beautiful. We in KSA of course know about this beautiful mosque. Anyway I have to admit that I learned something new today. I was unaware of the fact that Islamabad was such a young city and that it was founded as late as 1960.

Anyway the surroundings of Islamabad are really beautiful. The landscapes and greenery reminds me of Southern Hijaz and areas of Southern KSA.

The idea of building a city from scratch is really appealing to me. Love the idea of such a thing. Must have been a joy for the architects and engineers involved.

KSA should change its capital from Riyadh and build a capital in similar surroundings.:D Not going to happen of course but one can always dream, lol. We must limit ourselves to our industrial cities for now at least.

Thanks for tagging me brother.
 
Beautiful. We in KSA of course know about this beautiful mosque. Anyway I have to admit that I learned something new today. I was unaware of the fact that Islamabad was such a young city and that it was founded as late as 1960.

Anyway the surroundings of Islamabad are really beautiful. The landscapes and greenery reminds me of Southern Hijaz and areas of Southern KSA.

The idea of building a city from scratch is really appealing to me. Love the idea of such a thing. Must have been a joy for the architects and engineers involved.

KSA should change its capital from Riyadh and build a capital in similar surroundings.:D Not going to happen of course but one can always dream, lol. We must limit ourselves to our industrial cities for now at least.

Thanks for tagging me brother.
https://www.google.com.sa/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=9&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwi0sr7Uj4HQAhXBiRoKHcRMAgMQFghOMAg&url=https://thesis.eur.nl/pub/16025/Saima-Sabit-Ali.pdf&usg=AFQjCNEKZocn9PAJoIsfv8mtVY_cKfs1sw&sig2=FqFWCBENEfbDbwq5fcEhRg

This is a research paper of Saima Sabit Ali on Islamabad.

Do check it and after watching many videos of Islamabad on Youtube I found this one to be very informative.


Area of Islamabad = 905.6 km2

Urban area= 25%

Parks= 25%

Rural area= 50%

True the surrounding does seems like you are in Abha but I think Abha is much more elevated from the sea level than Islamabad.I visited Abha 2 years ago with my friends camped the whole night in the Al Sooda area. I still reminisce the fresh cold breeze and view of these majestic mountains. Gonna take my future wife there for sure :P

There are so many misconceptions about Pakistan in the West and East. Some Americans and Europeans think Islamabad to be an isolated dessert town in the Middle East with no roads or infrastructure were people use camels to travel long distances. Even Muslims from north africa (Morroco Tunisia Algeria Maurtania) are amazed to see snow top mountains and lush greenery in Pakistan. Pakistan has not done enough to promote its land, culture people and tradition.
 

