[OLD] Hundreds of Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism in UP

Hundreds of Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism in UP​

This article is just a reference for Pakistanis as I have seen many PDF users from a certain 5000 year old community predisposed to dishonesty, use the case of Mian Mithu in Sindh as an excuse to justify radical Hindu extremism back home in their jungles and villages.



Pakistanis should know there are industrial level operations in India dedicated to terrorizing and forcefully converting Muslims, with the patronage of leading politicians (Yogi Adityanath is linked to the group in question here).