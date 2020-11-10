What's new

Old friends get back together? Normalization signals between Egypt and Turkey

There have been interesting developments on the Egyptian side recently:

1. Egypt indirectly announced de facto recognition of Turkish borders on the Eastern Mediterranean!

2. Egypt announced that put out to tender in parcel no 18 while 'taking into account Turkey's Maritime Jurisdiction borders'.

3. The site opened by Egypt to tender is the place where Greece claims as its own EEZ!

Detailed information about Egypt's 18th Parcel presented in the graphic below.



Source: Bahcesehir University Maritime and Global Strategies Center https://twitter.com/BAUDEGS

Opening 18th parcel was an improvement also wanted by Turkey, because of dispute with Greece. In parallel with this, many positive messages have been published by the Turkish side in the last days. One of them is belongs to Foreign Minister, Çavuşoğlu said that: "Egypt has announced that carrying out exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with taking into account our borders. We welcome this positively. According to the course of our relations, we can sign an agreement with Egypt by negotiating maritime jurisdictions."

Officials believe that such an agreement between the two countries has not any technical obstacle. If such an agreement can be achieved, there will be an opportunity for relations between the two countries can be restored rapidly.

I will continue to convey developments in this thread.
 
Quite surprising developments their ties got so bad at one point I honestly feared the worst:lol:

It is good to see this two long time allies finally solve their difference and get back together. Turkey-Egypt had strongest ties of all nations
 
