[old article - question] For how long Bangladesh will carry such national hate against Pakistan?

Was stumbled upon an old article on a Bangladeshi website. You send your ambassador and Hasina reminds him war crimes of 1971. Before we mend ties with India, it's important that we fix things with Bangladesh. How long we will go like this?

Your ambassador, tells Hasina that Imran Khan praises the growth of Bangladesh and wants to follow the same. Hasina reply with a bare acknowledgment. It's a tough job for diplomats also.

Even things are not that worst with India if such a high-level meeting happens.

https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...asina-pakistan-s-1971-atrocities-unforgivable
WhatsApp Image 2021-02-26 at 2.57.02 PM.jpeg
 
I think it high time both countries accept the history as it happened and move on. Pakistan should officially apologize for what happened in 71 and BD should accept it and move towards better relations
 
I agree. There is no serious effort made from the Pakistani side. At least we don't see anything in news. IMO, with India, things are different. People have connections with people. So on both sides, people are aware of the trouble makers who are extremists and warmonger. But with Bangladesh, perhaps there are fewer connections with people, the same troubled status-quo is maintained.

For example, Imran Khan visited Sri Lanka, shows a bond between the two countries. Heck, what's wrong with Bangladesh.

Perhaps Bangladesh expects too much and can't just settle on an apology. Like they want Pakistan should hang some of their generals who were responsible for this. Just like they did with Jamat e Islami people in their country. Hanged them.
 
Can you three do the same about Kashmir and let it become an independent state? Give it's people some long lasting peace and become friend with Pakistan to improve regional connectivity and business-trade?
 
