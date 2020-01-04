[old article - question] For how long Bangladesh will carry such national hate against Pakistan?

Rollno21 said: I think it high time both countries accept the history as it happened and move on. Pakistan should officially apologize for what happened in 71 and BD should accept it and move towards better relations Click to expand...

I agree. There is no serious effort made from the Pakistani side. At least we don't see anything in news. IMO, with India, things are different. People have connections with people. So on both sides, people are aware of the trouble makers who are extremists and warmonger. But with Bangladesh, perhaps there are fewer connections with people, the same troubled status-quo is maintained.For example, Imran Khan visited Sri Lanka, shows a bond between the two countries. Heck, what's wrong with Bangladesh.Perhaps Bangladesh expects too much and can't just settle on an apology. Like they want Pakistan should hang some of their generals who were responsible for this. Just like they did with Jamat e Islami people in their country. Hanged them.