[old article - question] For how long Bangladesh will carry such national hate against Pakistan?

Was stumbled upon an old article on a Bangladeshi website. You send your ambassador and Hasina reminds him war crimes of 1971. Before we mend ties with India, it's important that we fix things with Bangladesh. How long we will go like this?
Your ambassador, tells Hasina that Imran Khan praises the growth of Bangladesh and wants to follow the same. Hasina reply with a bare acknowledgment. It's a tough job for diplomats also.
Even things are not that worst with India if such a high-level meeting happens.
https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...asina-pakistan-s-1971-atrocities-unforgivable
Your ambassador, tells Hasina that Imran Khan praises the growth of Bangladesh and wants to follow the same. Hasina reply with a bare acknowledgment. It's a tough job for diplomats also.
Even things are not that worst with India if such a high-level meeting happens.
https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...asina-pakistan-s-1971-atrocities-unforgivable